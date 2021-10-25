Cannot run a Kali Linux/Debian VM and a Windows 10 32-bit VM at same time

Workstation Pro is asking manual entry of encryption password on any start of encrypted VM. I expected that "vmrun -T ws -vp password ..." would allow me to start encrypted VM without being prompted, but it does not work - even if it is listed both in online wmware documentation and in help output of vmrun itself ( when run without any parameter ). I tried with several builds, including latest 16.1.2 build-17966106. Only 'workaround' that I found was to start with 'nogui' , which is useless for Windows guest. On the other hand, 'vmware.exe' does not have at all command line option for encryption password.

SOFTWARE ・ 14 DAYS AGO