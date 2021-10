The N.C. State Fair reopened last Thursday after a one-year hiatus. Before 2020, the last time the fair wasn’t held was during World War II, from 1942-45. The return of the “Old North State” Fair one week after an exciting “Red River Showdown” between NCAA schools Oklahoma and Texas at the Dallas-based Texas State Fair can remind us all of the old links between fairs, food, families — and football. For many years, N.C. State hosted UNC every other year in Carter-Finley Stadium during the fair. Since that stopped, the N.C. State Fairgrounds have been without football during the fair, unlike in Texas.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 13 DAYS AGO