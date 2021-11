Making of the most of the closure of the former Berlin Schönefeld airport, Lufthansa Aviation Training is moving its crew training programmes and simulators from the nearby town of Waltersdorf to join its Berlin pilot training location, next to the new Berlin Brandenburg airport. Runway Girl Network sat down with Andrea Resch and Oliver Hofmann at LAT, formerly Lufthansa Flight Training, to learn more about the move, and how COVID-19 is changing the future of airline safety training.

