I am expressing my sincere interest in serving the town of Cape Vincent as town supervisor. I bring a number of unique skill sets that will help manage and control our town budget for the long term, help facilitate compatible growth and continue to search for new partnerships, grants and other outside monetary and intellectual resources. My high expectations, energy and strong leadership qualities will help our existing businesses sustain and grow and also help attract new private investment into our community, which will build on the overall tax base and sales tax revenue.

CAPE VINCENT, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO