BlockFi partners with Neuberger Berman to launch crypto ETFs

The first cryptocurrency exchange-traded fund (ETF) was just approved. What does this milestone mean for the future of cryptocurrencies?. Before examining the effects of this new milestone, let’s first break down the facts of this approval. On Oct. 1, Silicon Valley-based investment firm Volt Equity issued a statement about newly-approved Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) fund Volt Crypto Industry Revolution and Tech ETF, which the firm will manage. This fund is unique in that its companies engage in direct crypto-trading and mining. Although this new fund, trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker (BTCR), will not directly invest in bitcoins or in other cryptocurrencies, it is the first approved ETF that will invest in companies that have a majority of its funds in Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. Examples of the companies that the Volt ETF will contain are MicroStrategy (NASDAQ: MSTR), which has a majority of its net assets in bitcoin, and Marathon Digital Holdings (NASDAQ: MARA), which most of its net profits are from crypto mining. The SEC’s approval of Volt’s ETF was a major surprise as just a week prior many other crypto-based ETF approvals were rejected.

