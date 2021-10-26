CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Regulating Facebook won’t serve ‘the public good’

restorationnewsmedia.com
 5 days ago

Facebook “whistleblower” Frances Haugen, the Washington Post reports, has...

restorationnewsmedia.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
panolian.com

‘The Public Good’ isn’t Mark Zuckerberg’s – or Congress’s – priority

Facebook “whistleblower” Frances Haugen, the Washington Post reports, has “repeatedly accused [Facebook CEO Mark] Zuckerberg of choosing growth over the public good.” The Post’s headline puts it a slightly different way: “Growth over safety.”. The meaning of “growth” in this context is pretty obvious: Zuckerberg’s company makes a lot of...
INTERNET
E! News

You Won't Believe What Facebook Just Changed Its Name To

Watch: Selena Gomez Slams Facebook for Coronavirus Misinformation. Facebook is ready for a big change. On Thursday, Oct. 28, CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced that his tech company is changing its name to Meta, while the social media platform will remain Facebook. According to a press release, Meta aims to bring...
INTERNET
dailyutahchronicle.com

Bringhurst: Facebook Regulation is Long Overdue

In September 2021, former Facebook employee Frances Haugen leaked thousands of the company’s internal documents to the Wall Street Journal. This information consequently sparked a bipartisan conversation about the harms of social media. “Facebook consistently resolved those conflicts in favor of its own profits. The result has been a system...
INTERNET
Four States Home Page

Facebook links won’t open in our articles? Here’s what to do

Earlier this year, Facebook discreetly implemented changes regarding opening links. When using the Facebook mobile app, users no longer have the option to open Facebook links, for example, in third-party browsers or external websites, including Four States Homepage. Meaning that if you were to click on a link to a Facebook URL in a Four […]
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Good#News Today#Washington Post#The Butner Creedmoor News
Wired

The Facebook Whistleblower Won’t Change Anything

If whistleblowing has an archetypal story, it goes something like this. A stand-up figure within an organization, an everyperson, comes face to face with some central injustice the organization is perpetuating. Sometimes the motive is company profit, sometimes it’s personal profit, but whatever the case, there’s a smoke-filled room of men with cigars cackling while the rest of the world—including regulators—carry on oblivious to the damage being done. At great personal risk, the everyperson goes public with their concerns: the truth outs. There are hearings called, exposés published, laws passed—the sclerotic machinery of oversight belatedly kicks into gear, and the people in charge exchange their cigars for handcuffs. Think: Sherron Watkins, Cynthia Cooper, or Daniel Ellsberg.
INTERNET
Footwear News

Patagonia CEO Slams Facebook, Calls on Other Businesses to Boycott Advertisements To Stop Misinformation

Patagonia CEO Ryan Gellert took the the company’s Twitter account this afternoon to encourage businesses to join the outdoor retailer in removing advertisements from Facebook as well as its subsidiary Instagram. The viral thread, which has over 57,000 likes collectively, explains Patagonia’s decision to stop all paid advertising on Facebook platforms in June 2020. According to the thread, Patagonia made this decision to protest the spread of “hate speech and misinformation about climate change and our democracy” on the platform. The tweet came shortly after Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the company’s new name, Meta, and amid a reckoning for the platform....
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Facebook
hillcountrynews.com

Commentary: The case for regulating Facebook

The congressional testimony of Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen revealed that it was always unrealistic to expect that the social media behemoth would ever police itself or place progress over …. Sign up to keep reading — IT'S FREE!. In an effort to improve our website and enhance our local coverage,...
INTERNET
KCRG.com

Poll: 81 percent of Americans say life won’t return to normal anytime soon; 7 out of 10 say Facebook and Twitter do more harm than good

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - More than a year and a half since the Covid-19 pandemic hit the United States, a new poll from Quinnipiac University finds that 81 percent of Americans do not expect life to return to normal in the United States anytime soon. 32 percent believe it will take more than a year for life to return to normal while 26 percent say life will never return to normal.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Washington Post

Facebook is trying to reposition its brand. But it probably won’t work.

Dan Guadagnolo is an assistant professor, teaching stream, at the Institute of Communication, Culture, Information and Technology at the University of Toronto Mississauga. Facebook’s rumored name change follows months of negative revelations regarding the company’s treatment of misinformation and the adverse impacts of its various apps on users. Whistleblowers Sophie Zhang and Frances Haugen have exposed that company leadership is aware of the harm that Facebook and Instagram cause yet appear uninterested in doing anything to mitigate it.
INTERNET
The Independent

Facebook can build its metaverse – I won’t be part of it

After weeks of rumours, two months after it announced its vision for the future, and several days’ worth of bruising testimony by whistleblower Frances Haugen about the pernicious effect Facebook has on our society and our lives, the social media giant has news for us: it’s renaming to Meta.The name, says company founder Mark Zuckerberg, is designed to better represent the company Facebook wants to be. “We are at the beginning of the next chapter for the internet, and it’s the next chapter for our company too,” he wrote in a letter announcing the change. Facebook – now Meta –...
INTERNET
wraltechwire.com

Face it, Facebook: Name change to Meta won’t erase your problems

Editor’s Note: A version of this story appeared in CNN Business’ Nightcap newsletter. To get it in your inbox, sign up for free, here. Once upon a time, it was The Facebook. Then that definite article got the boot, and the world got to know simply Facebook (good call, Justin Timberlake).
INTERNET
Daily Voice

Facebook Changing Its Name To 'Meta,' Zuckerberg Says

Facebook users, welcome to the "Metaverse."CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced Thursday that Facebook will be changing its name to "Meta.""The metaverse is the next evolution of social connection," Meta's website says. "Our company’s vision is to help bring the metaverse to life, so we are changing our n…
INTERNET
mobilesyrup.com

Meta says it won’t require Facebook accounts for VR headsets

Meta, the company formerly known as Facebook, says it won’t require a Facebook account to use its VR headsets. Incoming Meta CTO Andrew “Boz” Bosworth made the announcement in a broader blog post discussing the Facebook name change. “We’re working on new ways to log into Quest that won’t require...
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy