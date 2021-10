LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Maliah Lee of Jackson County (Jefferson, Ga.) was named MaxPreps/NFCA High School Player of the Week. Lee is being recognized for her outstanding performance during the week of Oct. 11-17. In a doubleheader sweep of North Springs, Lee twirled a perfect game and finished with 28 strikeouts over two complete games. She fanned 12 of 15 batters in a five-inning perfecto to get things started, then stepped back in the circle for game two, punching out 16 in a 6-1 victory. The junior righty surrendered a run on two hits and walked two.

JACKSON COUNTY, GA ・ 11 DAYS AGO