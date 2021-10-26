Game stream: Portland Trail Blazers vs. Los Angeles Clippers

The Portland Trail Blazers (1-2) play against the Los Angeles Clippers (2-2) at STAPLES Center

Game Time: 10:30 PM EDT on Monday October 25, 2021

Portland Trail Blazers 86, Los Angeles Clippers 116 (Final)

Casey Holdahl @CHold

“They whooped our ass. A shellacking.” — @CJ McCollum rip.city/3vSvyws – 2:03 AM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

C.J. McCollum on the Blazers’ blow-out loss to the Clippers: “With 30 turnovers, it’s hard to beat a middle school team.” – 1:49 AM

Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson

Isaiah Hartenstein on his affinity for passing to Luke: “He’s just open.”

Notes that he hears jokes about how he only passes to Luke. “I try not to sometimes, but …” – 1:47 AM

Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress

Lillard slow start continues. He went 4 of 15 for 12 pts at Clips. Missed all 8 of his three attempts. Missed all 9 in loss to Sacramento on Wednesday and made just 2 of 7 against the Suns. Lillard, a career 37.4% three-point shooter, sits at 2 of 24 (8.3%) on the season. – 1:47 AM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Isaiah Hartenstein is listening to Luke Kennard talk postgame in the interview room. When Kennard mentioned he had “messed up” an assist from Hartenstein by missing a layup, Hartenstein nodded off to the side and said: “slowest layup I’ve seen in my life.” – 1:45 AM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Luke Kennard says chemistry with Isaiah Hartenstein started “as soon as he got here…” with Isaiah standing and waiting to speak

“Slowest layup I’ve seen in my life,” Hartenstein says of Kennard’s reverse that got blocked to cost Hartenstein a dime 😂 – 1:44 AM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Luke Kennard said he needs two or three made shots to feel like he’s hot as a shooter. So if the fourth shot comes…

“If I have any type of space I’m letting it go.” – 1:43 AM

Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson

Luke Kennard, on whether he can pump up the volume on the number of shots he takes: “It’s not gonna be my night every night, it’s not about how many shots you get, we want to make the right play every time.” – 1:41 AM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Trail Blazers scored 75.4 points per 100 possessions tonight

There was only one NBA game (Magic 75.0 at Memphis in April) last season with a worse offensive rating. – 1:38 AM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

McCollum opines that you can’t beat “a middle school team” when you turn the ball over 30 times. – 1:37 AM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Blazers had the second 15-assist, 30-turnover game of the NBA season.

Pelicans also reched those depths, just Saturday night, in Minnesota. (And then Pelicans won in Minnesota tonight despite 19 assists and 20 more turnovers.) – 1:19 AM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

To recap:

— Clippers 21 steals are the team’s most since 1991

— Portland’s 30 turnovers are the most by a Clippers opponent since 1996

— Clippers’ 37 assists are their most since 2015 – 1:13 AM

Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson

One of those kinds of wins. The notable stats are piling up:

From the team: The Clippers had 37 assists tonight. It’s the most assists in a game since the Clippers had 41 assists on 1/22/15 vs. Brooklyn. – 1:13 AM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups on the team’s “embarrassing” loss to the Clippers pic.twitter.com/ME3kr01ARJ – 1:07 AM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Clippers had 37 assists tonight.

Ty Lue said they should have had 50. – 1:05 AM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Ty Lue called Reggie Jackson’s shaky shooting to start the season “not a big deal at all.” – 1:02 AM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

That Hartenstein-Mann-Kennard trio has ahead of the first unit in terms of conditioning, Ty Lue said. Called it a factor in their success so far. – 1:02 AM

Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson

Clippers 116, Blazers 86 | Final |

LA had 21 steals tonight. Per the team: Since 1983-84, it’s tied for the second-most steals in franchise history and the most steals since the Clippers had 21 on 11/8/91 vs. Denver. – 1:00 AM

Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie

Live look at Daryl Morey bursting into the Trail Blazers’ front office tonight after the shellacking the Clippers just put on Portland: pic.twitter.com/r6SZCAct79 – 12:57 AM

Jason Quick @jwquick

It was a stinker in LA: Clipper 116, Blazers 86. Portland shoots 37 percent, has 30 turnovers and had trouble with the simple stuff – catching, dribbling, etc. Dame’s early shooting struggles continue (4-for-15, 0-for-8). Grizzlies in Portland on Wednesday. – 12:54 AM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

The Clippers win their first game after a 116-86 blowout of Portland. They’ll see these same Trail Blazers on Friday.

Clips (1-2) were led by Luke Kennard’s 23 points. Reggie Jackson 18 points (on 20 shots) and Paul George 16 points (on 16 shots). They forced *30* turnovers. – 12:52 AM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

The Clippers become the 28th team to win a game this season, blowing out the Trail Blazers 116-86. Last time Clippers won, it was Monday night preseason opener when it rained in LA. Do with that what you will.

Clippers back at Staples Wednesday for Cavaliers, in Portland Friday. – 12:52 AM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

Clippers 116, Blazers 86: FINAL. Portland now 1-2, LA gets their first win of the season. 20 points, 4 rebounds/assists for @CJ McCollum. 12 points apiece for @Damian Lillard and @Anfernee Simons. 10 points, 4 rebounds for @Nassir Little in the start. – 12:52 AM

David MacKay @DavidMacKayNBA

The Portland Trail Blazers had more total turnovers tonight (30) than they had points in any one quarter (17, 25, 19, 25). – 12:51 AM

Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher

Fantasy adds tonight (0-40% on Y!):

Shallow

Alex Caruso

12 team

Franz Wagner

Kevin Love

Nassir Little

Pat Connaughton

Grayson Allen

Deep

Bones Hyland

Josh Jackson

Grant Williams

Anfernee Simons

Nick Richards

Already posted NBA 3 Ball! Lots to cover!

podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/est… – 12:50 AM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

30 turnovers for Trail Blazers.

This is the most turnovers in a game for Trail Blazers since January 1989. – 12:48 AM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

35 assists on 42 baskets tonight for the Clippers.

29 turnovers for Portland. – 12:46 AM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Clippers depth problems even in a blowout … Lue forced to put Terance Mann back in for garbage time after Hartenstein fouls out.

Missing Leonard, Morris, Ibaka, Johnson, and Preston. – 12:42 AM

StatMuse @statmuse

Damian Lillard has shot 2-24 (8.3%) from three to start this season.

He is shooting 34.0% overall. pic.twitter.com/uc0HloDAkd – 12:39 AM

Jason Quick @jwquick

Damian Lillard off to shaky start this season with his shot: 19-of-50 from the field and 2-of-24 from 3-point line. – 12:35 AM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Hard to tell who and what the Blazer are right now. Lost to the Kings by 3. Beat the Suns by 29. Now they’re losing to the Clippers by 35. – 12:33 AM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

Blazers emptying the bench down 100-65 with 8:46 to play. – 12:31 AM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

It’s obvious that this current Portland core may be at the end of the rope – 12:30 AM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Terance Mann didn’t even want to shoot that corner 3 lol… the but Nassir stumbled a bit and T-Mann had more time than AI did in that same corner

Clippers up 100-65 as the rout is on.

Brandon Boston Jr. of Sierra Canyon HS will check in after this timeout – 12:29 AM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Terance Mann would have never tried that last dribble and step-back three just two seasons ago. His development continues and he has 13 points off the bench. – 12:29 AM

Chris Herring @Herring_NBA

How am I already tired of Portland’s shenanigans, and the season started less than a week ago? – 12:29 AM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

wow…T Mann just mixed him something serious….. – 12:29 AM

Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress

The Clippers won the third quarter 35-19 and lead 91-61 heading into the fourth quarter. Portland went 7 of 24 (29.2%) in the quarter and made just 1 of 8 threes while committing a whopping 10 turnovers. – 12:24 AM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

As long as Clippers don’t fall asleep for five minutes… we’re going to get Brandon Boston Jr.’s NBA debut tonight. – 12:24 AM

Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson

Amir Coffey is in the game. Along with Hartenstein, Kennard, Mann, and Winslow. – 12:24 AM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

Billups sending McCollum, Simons, Smith Jr, Little and Nance out to start the fourth – 12:23 AM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Clippers enter fourth quarter with a ridiculous 30 assists on 36 made baskets. – 12:23 AM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

This game has been the wrong kind of trick or treat

Clippers with 15 steals and outscoring Blazers 24-8 off turnovers, take a 91-61 lead at the end of three quarters.

That’s with the only Clippers to attempt double-digit FGs combining for 34 points on 12/36 FGs. – 12:22 AM

Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson

Clippers 91, Portland 61 | End 3 | The home teams outscored the visitors 35-19 that last quarter. Dame has yet to hit from deep. PG has more steals (8) than buckets (6). Kennard and McCollum are the leading scorers, with 20 apiece. – 12:22 AM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

Clippers 91, Blazers 61: end of third quarter. 20 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals for @CJ McCollum. 12 points for @Damian Lillard, 10 for @Anfernee Simons. Five Clippers in double figured led by 20 for Luke Kennard. – 12:21 AM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

After three quarters: Clippers 91, Blazers 61

Kennard: 20 points (7-8, 5-6 from 3)

Jackson: 18 (6-20, 3-15)

George: 16 (6-16, 2-8)

Hartenstein and Zubac each with 10 – 12:21 AM

Kevin Pelton @kpelton

“Nary Lance” is both a spoonerism for the Blazers reserve and a description of the NBA since Stephenson and Thomas have been out of the league. – 12:21 AM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Nine turnovers in the first half for Clippers but only four since. – 12:20 AM

Brad Botkin @bradbotkincbs

We going to start talking about how Lillard gotta get out of Portland, but let’s remember that Dame is a big part of the main reason Lillard might need to get out of Portland to compete for title. His D is awful. Olshey should build to cover that, but Lillard is still accountable – 12:19 AM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

These two coaches went more than six minutes without a timeout.

The game went from “not great” to “burn the tape” in that time, with Clippers lead ballooning to 31 points. – 12:15 AM

Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress

Wow. That was the turnover that should lead to the Blazers packing this one in. That was pretty bad. Inbounds pass and two Blazers go for it, knock it out of bounds. Game over. – 12:13 AM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Portland is all the way out of sorts. A pair of teammates just knocked into one another going for the same inbounds pass and it rolled out for their 20th turnover.

Clippers 83, Blazers 52 – 12:13 AM

Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson

Luke Kennard with an offensive foul. What a bum. (Kidding.) Probably the first thing that hasn’t gone his way tonight. Dude’s up to 20 in 18 mins on 7-8 shooting. – 12:12 AM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

This is looking like the night Kawhi came back as Leatherface.

Still spooky SZN! – 12:11 AM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Dame was about to make a new logo out of Hartenstein

And he gets called for an offensive foul. #WhenInDoubtDunk still got the crowd up thoooooo – 12:09 AM

David Morrow @_DavidMorrow

Cannot believe Dame tried to dunk that lmao – 12:09 AM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Damian Lillard tried to climb Mount Hood going over the top of Isaiah Hartenstein but the young center blocked the poster. The audacity, but nope. – 12:09 AM

Brad Botkin @bradbotkincbs

Daryl Morey watching the Blazers play pic.twitter.com/h6CHtmgMyy – 12:08 AM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

I see these missed 3s from Dame and I just go back to the Olympics and short offseason even though Blazers didn’t advance.

The flurry will come, and I haven’t seen how others have dealt with the trip (I see Batum, and yeah, he’s not even looking to shoot)… but remember that. – 12:06 AM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Paul George just tipped his eighth steal of the night, a career high. – 12:04 AM

Sean Highkin @highkin

Every time the Blazers look good on defense (Saturday), it’s the impact of the new coaching staff. When they look awful (Wednesday and tonight) it’s “old habits take time to break” as the company line. – 12:01 AM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Blazers’ aggressive pnr defense scheme is getting shredded for layups – 12:00 AM

Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress

Zubac layup. Clippers up 67-48. Timeout Blazers. They want to go over what they just went over at halftime. – 12:00 AM

Brad Botkin @bradbotkincbs

Remember, Portland defense was Stotts’ fault – 12:00 AM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Trail Blazers defense is getting absolutely ran. It may not show up in the box score for Clips, because Reggie is intent on

shooting close to 20 3s tonight 😅

But make no mistake

There’s not much resistance and there are mismatches everywhere.

George finds Zu, LAC up 19. – 11:57 PM

Mike Richman @mikegrich

The Blazers are getting shellacked and have the body language of a team getting shellacked. – 11:56 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Paul George starts the second half making cleaner decisions than in the first. He’s found Zubac on a lob and Reggie Jackson on the break for a layup in a 2-on-1 situation. – 11:55 PM

Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress

Cody Zeller (chin laceration) will return. – 11:53 PM

Jay Allen @PDXjay

#Blazers announce that Cody Zeller (chin laceration) will return to tonight’s game in LA. – 11:52 PM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

Team says Cody Zeller has a “chin laceration” and will return – 11:52 PM

David MacKay @DavidMacKayNBA

While I appreciated Melo’s time in Portland, it’s been great to see Nas Little get consistent minutes. This *could* be his leap year. I hope it is anyway. That would be huge for the Blazers. – 11:48 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Kennard wasn’t just hunting in that first half, btw.

Four rebounds (for a team that has not rebounded well) and three assists (for a team asking multiple players to help with playmaking)

Has held up defensively.

Clippers need starters to, you know, hold up their end – 11:46 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

You’ll be shocked to learn that Paul George has failed to attempt a free throw in four of five halves to start the season.

Clippers offense can be a lot better in second half, but it will require better decision-making and shot-making from George and Jackson. – 11:40 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Unlike Saturday night, Clippers take a double-digit lead into halftime, as they maintain the advantage built in the first quarter.

LA up 56-42 despite George/Jackson combining to miss 17-of-25 FGs and 12-of-16 3s.

Kennard has 17, McCollum has 16. Both teams combined for 20 TOs – 11:38 PM

Ralph Lawler @Ohmeomy

Clipper defense was there in first half tonight v Portland. Kennard looked for his shot snd made almost all of them. Impressive enough half that I am going to bed. I’ll catch 2nd half in the morning. – 11:37 PM

Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson

Clippers 56, Blazers 42 | Half | Good Luke Hunting (as @followAdamA) is calling him is on fire: 17 points in 17 minutes off the bench, 6-7 , 4-5 from 3, 4 rebounds, 3 assists … PG with 10 points and 5 steals (two short of his single-game career high). – 11:37 PM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

Clippers 56, Blazers 42: halftime. 16 points, 2 assists, 2 rebounds, 2 blocks and a steal for @CJ McCollum. 10 points, 1 rebound/assist for @Anfernee Simons. POR shooting 39/26 percent, LaC 49/31 percent. – 11:37 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Halftime: Clippers 56, Portland 42

There isn’t much difference between three-point shooting (LAC 8-26, POR 6-23) but the Clippers are shooting 71% inside the arc. – 11:36 PM

Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson

Dame Lillard, a 43.9% career 3-point shooter is a 36.1% 3-point shooter in his career against the Clippers.

Thus far this evening, he’s 0-5 from deep. But it’s early. – 11:35 PM

David MacKay @DavidMacKayNBA

Take heart, though. Damian Lillard’s 2-21 start from three is an aberration. Some of Portland’s problems will appear less glaring once he starts burying those, and we all know he will. – 11:34 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Batum begins and ends the half with traveling violations – 11:33 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Luke Kennard has half of the Clippers’ 8 three-pointers and has a game-high 17 now. – 11:31 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Luke Kennard 4-point play.

One time to @Jamal Crawford – 11:30 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Damian Lillard has missed 19 of his first 21 3s to start this season – 11:29 PM

Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress

Nurkic has zero points and five rebounds. – 11:25 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

George turns it over *again* and Nassir Little gets a dunk out of it.

Lue uses a timeout to re-settle his team.

LA up 47-35, but you saw what happened Saturday night… we’re about to see if the conditioning level of the Clippers shows progress or if LAC enters another lull – 11:24 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

8 Clippers turnovers 19 minutes into this game after 7 apiece in each of their last two games.

Paul George and Zubac don’t look in sync on offense. PG and Bledsoe each with 3 turnovers. – 11:24 PM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

CJ gets the steal, finds Dame in transition, who hits Nas for the two-handed finish to cut LA’s lead to 47-35. Maybe that gets ’em going on the defensive end. – 11:23 PM

Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson

The Clippers’ Iron Man stays in. Naturally. – 11:22 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Ivica Zubac crashed to the court and is holding his left eye where he was poked. Let’s just say the replay on the video board drew an audible “OH!” from some in the crowd. – 11:21 PM

Sean Highkin @highkin

Rough early season for Robert Covington. – 11:21 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Luke Kennard has 13 points and two assists that have led to four more points in his 11 minutes off the bench. He checks out. – 11:21 PM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

McCollum doing most of the heavy lifting so far tonight – 11:20 PM

David MacKay @DavidMacKayNBA

Portland needs to communicate and get on the same page defensively. They look out of sorts. Bledsoe not the first to expose it tonight, but he definitely did it most easily. Just jogged in for an easy layup. – 11:19 PM

Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress

Clippers have 13 assists on 17 field goals. Blazers have 5 assists on 10 field goals.

Clippers lead 41-25 with 8:24 remaining in the first half. – 11:16 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Billups got an easy cut and score from Zubac, and Billups has seen enough.

LA up 41-25, 8:25 left in first half. They have turned the ball over some, but Kennard is cooking: 13 points to lead all scorers and outscoring Portland bench by himself. – 11:16 PM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

Bledsoe goes down the middle of the lane with little resistance for the layup and Billups has seen enough with Portland down 39-25 with 8:25 to play in the first half – 11:15 PM

Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress

Luke Kennard is killing the Blazers. He has 13 points and is 3 of 3 on threes. Clippers up 39-25. – 11:14 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

A strong shift by Hartenstein, except for one thing … three fouls in five minutes. And his last one is being reviewed for a clear path (it has been ruled a common foul).

Ivica Zubac is already in for him, though. – 11:10 PM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

It’s not just Portland’s offense that has gone cold, it is absolutely FREEZING here at Staples – 11:10 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

The Hartenstein-Mann-Kennard trio off the bench was +13 in 14 minutes together through two games. That plus/minus is about to increase. – 11:09 PM

David MacKay @DavidMacKayNBA

Scoring shy of 20 in the first quarter while getting rocked by Luke Kennard and Isaiah Hartenstein is not great Bob – 11:07 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Say what you want about the starters (I know I have…)

But the second unit has been really good in the first half for the third game out of three. LA takes a 31-17 lead at the end of one quarter of play, and Trail Blazers are at 33.3% field goals and 5 turnovers. – 11:07 PM

Kelly Iko @KellyIkoNBA

Isaiah Hartenstein is making things happen on both ends. Has taken full advantage of this opportunity with the Clippers. Good to see. – 11:06 PM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

Clippers 31, Blazers 17: end of first quarter. 5 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists for @CJ McCollum. 5 points, 2 rebounds for @Nassir Little. POR shooting 33 percent, LAC 52 percent. – 11:06 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

End of 1 at Staples:

Clippers 31, Blazers 17

Blazers went nearly five minutes between field goals late in the quarter against the Clippers’ bench unit. – 11:05 PM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

Clippers on a 9-1 run, Blazers without a field goal for the last four minutes and counting – 11:02 PM

Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson

Some early news and notes from Staples …

Nicolas Batum fills in for Marcus Morris again

+

the unsung hero in Chauncey Billups ascension to NBA head coach …

ocregister.com/2021/10/25/cli… – 10:59 PM

Jay Allen @PDXjay

Dennis Smith Jr. in the game at the 3:30 mark of the 1st qtr. – 10:57 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Justise Winslow was a DNP in Game 2. He’s serving as Batum’s backup at the 4 it would appear, with Morris out. – 10:56 PM

Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson

Isaiah Hartenstein is in … bouncing on the balls of his feet, ready to play. – 10:54 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Isaiah Hartenstein is about to be the Clippers’ first sub of the night. – 10:53 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

First five minutes is through… Clippers offense has been all George/Jackson. Trail Blazers has been all Lillard/McCollum, outside of Nassir Little making his presence felt with a catch-and-shoot 3 and tough contested FG.

Trail Blazers up 11-10 early – 10:49 PM

Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson

PG and Reggie both gave officials an earful as they made their way to the timeout.

No fouls called yet tonight, either way.

Blazers 11, Clippers 10 | 6:56, 1st — timeout Clips – 10:49 PM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

Zeller the first sub of the night for Portland – 10:48 PM

Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson

Clippers and Blazers are a combined 2-10 from 3 so far. – 10:46 PM

Sean Highkin @highkin

The Nassir Little era is upon us. – 10:46 PM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

McCollum hits Little with a great pass in the corner and he converts the three for the first points of the game – 10:42 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

With Marcus Morris Sr. out tonight, two-ways Amir Coffey AND Jay Scrubb are up.

Keon Johnson still out, but he says he’s getting close. – 10:26 PM

Jay Allen @PDXjay

Marcus Morris (knee) will miss tonight’s game against the #Blazers. Nic Batum will start for the #Clippers against his old team. #RipCity – 9:19 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups on improving the team’s ball movement so offense doesn’t just depend on Dame & CJ making shots pic.twitter.com/PxfC6W5vBO – 9:09 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Billups says that Trail Blazers being last in assists last year, “makes it hard to play that way” … in terms of encouraging more ball movement – 9:07 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Chauncey Billups days that one of the things he loves about coaching was working with Paul George outside of just the point guard skills he was entrusted with when Billups was Lue’s assistant. Says that is the easy part of coaching for him, and praised George’s demeanor – 9:05 PM

Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson

Chauncey Billips tells @Law Murray that Paul George was a pleasure to work with. pic.twitter.com/OOVlBHRykB – 9:05 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

#Suns Pulse: Phoenix not hitting ‘panic button’ after 1-2 start, loss in Portland azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 9:04 PM

Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson

Chauncey Billips greets his former broadcast colleague Brian Sieman before his pregame media session ahead of tonight’s Blazers-Clippers matchup. pic.twitter.com/wZtrcNdOR5 – 9:02 PM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

Nassir Little will start tonight in place of Norman Powell (left knee) – 9:02 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Chauncey Billups says he will start Nassir Little with Damian Lillard, CJ McCollum, Robert Covington, Jusuf Nurkic. Norman Powell (knee) out tonight – 9:01 PM

Jay Allen @PDXjay

Nassir Little will start for the injured Norman Powell tonight. It’ll be his 8th career start. #RipCity – 9:01 PM

Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress

Nassir Little will start in place of the injured Norman Powell, Chauncey Billups just said. #RipCity – 9:01 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Marcus Morris is out tonight to continue “conditioning his knee,” Lue said. – 8:54 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Tyronn Lue says that Nicolas Batum will start tonight vs Trail Blazers. – 8:53 PM

Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson

Ty Lue says Nico Batum will join the starting lineup today. – 8:53 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Nicolas Batum is starting tonight. – 8:53 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Clippers held Damian Lillard to 17% shooting last year in two games. Ty Lue said Clippers can’t let him get the easy looks. Last year Clips trapped Lillard relentlessly. – 8:52 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Tyronn Lue says that Serge Ibaka is progressing… still sounds like there are several steps for him to take before he’ll debut this season. – 8:51 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Clippers coach Ty Lue on what it’ll be like coaching against Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups, a close friend and key Clippers assistant coach last season pic.twitter.com/Xx5fLCIwBr – 8:51 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Ty Lue said he isn’t sure how close Serge Ibaka is to returning to a game. But he added Ibaka is progressing well. – 8:51 PM

Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson

Ty Lue on Serge Ibaka: “Not sure how soon, I know he’s progressing really well… when they all say he’s ready to go, then he’ll be able to play.” – 8:51 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Is preparing for a team coached by one of your best friends different than any other team? Ty Lue on Chauncey Billups’ Blazers: “It’ll be a little different,” he said with a grin behind his mask. – 8:50 PM

Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson

Who’s up for a game of catch?

Ivica Zubac was getting those mitts warmed up before tonight’s game against the Trail Blazers. pic.twitter.com/Cb9Mpc9tfv – 8:31 PM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

Nice scene at shootaround today: Tony Snell (right foot sprain) got to participate in his first practice (limited as runs are a tshootaround) since signing this summer, received a round of applause from his teammates. Still out, but he’s progressing. – 6:54 PM

Damian Lillard @Dame_Lillard

Skills over politics. Shoutout to @BARSONI95 for coming out to Portland and recording an episode with me. Freestyle and interview drop Wednesday. #DameDOLLA #BarsOnI95 🎙 pic.twitter.com/0EcSUR90Ji – 6:04 PM