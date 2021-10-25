Renderings revealed for 1148 Frankford Avenue in Fishtown

The ongoing urban revival continues in West Kensington with a permit issue for a four-story, 14-unit residential building at 2500 North Mascher Street. The development will replace a vacant lot at the northwest corner of North Mascher and West Cumberland streets, and will likely extend across the block to Mutter Street to the west. The building will span a 2,867-square-foot ground footprint and hold 14,337 square feet of interior space, which averages to just over 1,000 square feet per typical unit. The project will feature a cellar, full sprinkling, and roof decks, which promise sweeping skyline vistas due to the building’s prominence above the surroundings. Permits list Laurie Korbin and Erika D. Millman-White as owners, Nicholas Coluter of KCA Design Associates as the design professional, and LNHA New Homes LLC as the contractor. Construction costs are stated at $1.5 million.
