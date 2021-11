Fighters from Saudi Arabia, Israel, Egypt, and Bahrain joined the swing-wing bomber on its journey around one of the world's toughest neighborhoods. One of the B-1B bombers that had deployed to the remote Indian Ocean outpost of Diego Garcia early this month—the first deployment to the island for the type in over a decade and a half—just flew a unique mission that circumnavigated the Arabian Peninsula. During the long-range sortie, various allies' fighters joined up with the 'Bone' and its accompanying tankers, resulting in the absolutely stunning photos taken by Senior Airman Jerreht Harris seen below. You can read all about the B-1B's current deployment to Diego Garcia in our past coverage of it here.

