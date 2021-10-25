BUS DRIVER DON EDLUND VISITS CATHEDRAL SCHOOL TO DISCUSS BUS SAFETY

National School Bus Safety Week is going on now (October 18th – 22nd 2021) – and it goes without saying that school buses carry the most precious of cargo – our children. WEIS Radio News spoke with Cherokee County Board of Education Transportation & Safety Supervisor Scott Hays about this safety awareness campaign and he addressed a number of important issues including the number of school buses and children that travel to school and back each day and the rigorous training and certification it takes to become a bus driver:

CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL ・ 11 DAYS AGO