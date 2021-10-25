BUS DRIVER DON EDLUND VISITS CATHEDRAL SCHOOL TO DISCUSS BUS SAFETY

Seymour Public Schools was forced to start community bus stops for Emmett O’Brien and Platt Technical Schools because of the school bus driver shortage. Dear Emmett O’Brien and Platt Technical Parents:. Due to the severe bus driver shortage, we will temporarily be instituting Community Stops. These stops will be in...
During my time at M&J Bus over the past seven years — I am its chief operating officer — I have seen the school bus driver shortage deteriorate. Even before COVID, creative dispatching was necessary almost daily to cover driver shortages. Add field trips and athletics to the mix, and dispatching was challenging.
Leighton Elementary School recently honored its bus drivers with a day dedicated to celebrating them and their dedication to the school. Snacks and goodies were provided by the Leighton Home and School Association. “In our entire district, our bus drivers are so important, as they get our students to and...
The Arkansas City school district is facing a transportation problem due to a lack of CDL licensed bus drivers. Superintendent Ron Ballard told the board of eduction Monday that public transportation across the state and the nation, no matter what form it may be, has become a challenge. “This is...
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - In Rockbridge County the school bus drivers got a little love. They’re delivering students as busily as ever in the mornings and evenings without the delays that some hometown systems have seen lately, and administrators wanted to show their appreciation. They had a drive-by breakfast for the drivers Wednesday morning, complete with coffee, and lots of signs to show their thanks.
With school back in full swing, the Texas Department of Public Safety issued a reminder for Texans about safety around school buses. Monday through Friday is National School Bus Safety week and the public plays an important role in ensuring school buses make it to their destinations safely each day.
ALEXANDRIA, La. (RPSB) - The Rapides Parish School Board is bringing awareness to transportation safety this week in honor of National School Bus Safety Week. One of the many priorities the Rapides Parish School District has is to ensure safety for many of its students. Each day, RPSB plans to highlight one of many bus operators on the importance of child safety in buses.
MIAMI VALLEY — Monday marks the start of National School Bus Safety Week. As a reminder, Clark County lists what drivers should do when they approach a school bus:. Drivers approaching a school bus from either direction are required to stop at least 10 feet away. When a road is...
ASHFORD, Ala. (WDHN) — October 18 marks the first day of National School Bus Safety Awareness Week. This happens every third week in October to bring attention to safety issues in bus transportation. The Houston County Schools Transportation Supervisor, Steve Dasinger says the main safety issue he sees is cars not stopping when red lights on school buses are flashing.
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – The Marion County School Board and Transportation Services officials met on Thursday to discuss long-term solutions for the shortage of bus drivers. More than a dozen positions are still available. “We have 16 bus drivers and we have 16 bus aids that we had already initiated....
National School Bus Safety Week is Oct. 18-22, 2021, and the Texas Department of Public Safety would like to remind the public that they play an important role in ensuring the school buses make it to their destinations safely each day. “School buses are the safest mode of travel for...
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Escanaba schools will have new tools to make sure students get to school safely. Every day more than a thousand students in Escanaba ride the bus to school. In about a month, a new app will make these trips safer. “It will alert parents to the...
SIOUX CENTER—As part of bus safety week Oct. 18-22, Sioux Center School District officials are reminding motorists to exercise caution and patience when coming up to a bus. According to Sioux Center School District transportation director Scott Shippy, the number of times people ignore the bus’s stop arms and flashing signals comes and goes in streaks.
National School Bus Safety Week is going on now (October 18th – 22nd 2021) – and it goes without saying that school buses carry the most precious of cargo – our children. WEIS Radio News spoke with Cherokee County Board of Education Transportation & Safety Supervisor Scott Hays about this safety awareness campaign and he addressed a number of important issues including the number of school buses and children that travel to school and back each day and the rigorous training and certification it takes to become a bus driver:
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield Public Schools leaders discussed the impact of a major transportation cutback on Tuesday. The Springfield Public Schools Board of Education held its first meeting since deciding to scale back bus service next month. Nearly 1,500 students across the district will soon lose a ride to school.
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Pike Township Schools is hiring school bus drivers — and they’re offering free CDL training to anyone hired. According to a tweet posted by Pike Township, pay for the open positions starts at $20 an hour. Walk-in interviews are being held Tuesdays from 9:30 a.m. until 11:30...
Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – This week is National School Bus Safety Week, and the Texas Department of public safety wants to remind everyone to prioritize school bus safety. More troopers will be on the roads this week along school bus routes and in school zones to ensure the safety of students.
"It's been pretty consistent, unfortunately," Sperry said. "You know, the start of the school year seems like there are quite a few, and then it'll decrease for a little and then go back up. But it's usually pretty busy.
