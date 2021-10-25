CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medpace Holdings, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results

 6 days ago

CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Medpace Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: MEDP) (“Medpace”) today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021. Revenue for the three months ended September 30, 2021 increased 28.3% to $295.6 million, compared to $230.4 million for the comparable prior-year period. On a constant currency organic basis, revenue for the...

Canadian cannabis company Hexo posts loss for Q4 and revenue that lags estimates

Hexo Corp. said Friday it has a net loss of C$67.9 million ($55.0 million) in its fiscal fourth quarter to July 31, after a loss of C$169.5 million in the year-earlier period. The Canadian cannabis company did not offer a per-share breakdown. It said revenue net of excise taxes rose to C$38.8 million from C$27.1 million a year ago. The FactSet consensus was for per-share earnings of 4 cents and revenue of C$51.8 million. The company said Zenabis, which it acquired in a deal that closed June 1, contributed C$6.8 million in net revenue. The company also completed the acquisitions of Redecan and 48North Cannabis. Hexo also launched a strategic overhaul and announced the departure of Founder and CEO Sebastien St-Louis and named Scott Cooper its new CEO. Cooper came from Truss Beverage Co., a joint venture between Molson-Coors Canada and HEXO that is a leader in cannabis-infused drinks in Canada. Shares rose 4.9% premarket but are down 55% in the year to date, while the Cannabis ETF has fallen 4% and the S&P 500 has gained 22%.
Yum! Brands Reports Third-Quarter Results; Record 760 Net-New Units and Same-Store Sales Growth of 5%, Driving System Sales Growth of 8%; Sustained Digital System Sales of Over $5 Billion

LOUISVILLE, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM) today reported results for the third-quarter ended September 30, 2021. Worldwide system sales excluding foreign currency translation grew 8%, with 5% same-store sales and 4% unit growth. Third-quarter GAAP EPS was $1.75, an increase of 90% over the prior year quarter. Third-quarter EPS excluding Special Items was $1.22, an increase of 21% over the prior year quarter.
Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. Announces Record Third Quarter 2021 Net Income of $11.5 Million, $0.40 Diluted Earnings Per Common Share

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: BWB) (the Company), the parent company of Bridgewater Bank (the Bank), today announced net income of $11.5 million for the third quarter of 2021, a 4.7% increase over net income of $11.0 million for the second quarter of 2021, and a 60.4% increase over net income of $7.2 million for the third quarter of 2020. Net income per diluted common share for the third quarter of 2021 was $0.40, a 4.8% increase compared to $0.38 per diluted common share for the second quarter of 2021, and a 60.8% increase, compared to $0.25 per diluted common share for the same period in 2020.
Intercontinental Exchange Reports Strong Third Quarter 2021

ATLANTA & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- 3Q21 net revenues of $1.8 billion, +28% y/y Jeffrey C. Sprecher,. "We are pleased to report our strong third quarter results which extend our track record of growth. Our customers continue to rely on our mission-critical data and technology to provide transparency and efficiencies across asset classes and through an array of macroeconomic environments. We remain focused on collaboration and innovation to serve our customers, generate growth and deliver value to our stockholders."
First Business Bank Reports Strong Third Quarter 2021 Net Income of $9.2 Million

MADISON, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--First Business Financial Services, Inc. (the “Company”, the “Bank”, or “First Business Bank”) (Nasdaq:FBIZ) reported net income of $9.2 million, or $1.07 diluted earnings per share, in the third quarter 2021. Third quarter net income grew by 11.7% from $8.2 million, or $0.95 per share, in the second quarter of 2021 and more than doubled from $4.3 million, or $0.50, in the third quarter of 2020.
AIR Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results, Raises Full Year FFO Guidance, and Announces $1.7B of Property Sales Closed, Under Contract, In Negotiation

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apartment Income REIT Corp. (“AIR”) (NYSE: AIRC) announced today third quarter results for 2021; an increase to full year Same Store Revenue, NOI, and FFO guidance; $1.7 billion of property sales closed, under contract, or in negotiation with proceeds to be used to reduce year-end net leverage to EBITDAre to 5.3:1, and the acquisition of a four property portfolio in Washington, D.C. for $510 million.
Meta Financial Group, Inc. Announces Results for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Meta Financial Group, Inc.® (Nasdaq: CASH) (“Meta” or the “Company”) reported net income of $15.9 million, or $0.50 per share, for the three months ended September 30, 2021, compared to net income of $13.2 million, or $0.38 per share, for the three months ended September 30, 2020. The Company reported record net income of $141.7 million, or $4.38 per share, for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021, compared to net income of $104.7 million, or $2.94 per diluted share for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020.
AXIS Capital Reports Third Quarter Net Income Available to Common Shareholders of $47 Million, or $0.56 Per Diluted Common Share

PEMBROKE, Bermuda--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AXIS Capital Holdings Limited ("AXIS Capital" or "the Company") (NYSE: AXS) today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021. Commenting on the third quarter 2021 financial results, Albert Benchimol, President and CEO of AXIS Capital, said:. “Once again our industry was challenged by severe...
Spotify Technology S.A. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2021

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT):. The business performed very well in the quarter. Nearly all of our major metrics finished better than expected, including MAUs, Revenue, Gross Margin, and Operating Income. Subscriber growth was inline and importantly, ARPU growth increased Y/Y. Additionally, we saw another quarter of significant advertising strength and user engagement metrics across many markets showed encouraging signs of growth. During the quarter, we generated positive Free Cash Flow of €99 million.
Wabtec Reports Strong 3

PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wabtec Corporation (NYSE: WAB) today reported third quarter 2021 earnings per diluted share of $0.69, up 3.0% versus the third quarter of 2020. Adjusted earnings per diluted share were $1.14, up 20.0% versus the same quarter a year ago. Total sales were $1.91 billion and cash from operations was strong at $244 million.
First Northern Community Bancorp Reports Third Quarter 2021 Net Income of $4.5 Million, Up 31.7% from One Year Ago

DIXON, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--First Northern Community Bancorp (the “Company”, OTCQB: FNRN), holding company for First Northern Bank (“First Northern” or the “Bank”), today reported net income of $11.0 million, or $0.81 per diluted share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, up 24.8% compared to net income of $8.8 million, or $0.65 per diluted share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2020.
WM Announces Third Quarter Earnings

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE: WM) today announced financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. (in millions, except per share amounts) (in millions, except per share amounts) “Strong organic growth and continued progress on the integration of the Advanced Disposal business powered our robust revenue growth in the...
F5 Reports 11% Fourth Quarter Revenue Growth and 11% Fiscal Year Revenue Growth Fueled by Strong Software and Systems Demand

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIV) today announced financial results for its fiscal fourth quarter and year ended September 30, 2021. “Our very strong fourth quarter results cap a year of robust financial performance for F5,” said François Locoh-Donou, F5’s President and CEO. “With software revenue representing 45% of product revenue in the fourth quarter, and 80% of this software revenue coming from subscriptions, we continue to mark milestone after milestone in our rapid transformation to a software led business model.”
Charter Communications stock gains after profit, revenue rise above forecasts

Shares of Charter Communications Inc. gained 0.2% in premarket trading Friday, after the broadband communications and cable TV company reported profit and revenue that rose above expectations, with the company's internet business showing the biggest growth. Net income rose to $1.22 billion, or $6.50 a share, from $814 million, or $3.90 a share, in the year-ago period. The FactSet consensus for earnings per share was $5.76. Revenue rose 9.2% to $13.15 billion, beating the FactSet consensus of $12.93 billion. Residential revenue grew 9.4% to $10.27 billion, with internet revenue rising 13.6% to $5.36 billion and video revenue up 6.7% to $4.50 billion. Commercial revenue rose 7.1% to $1.72 billion and mobile revenue increased 45.4% to $535 million, while advertising sales dropped 15.1% to $391 million. Capital expenditures slipped to $1.9 billion from $2.0 billion, while free cash flow increased to $2.5 billion from $1.8 billion. The stock has slipped 1.1% over the past three months through Thursday, while the S&P 500 gained 4.0%.
