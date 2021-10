It’s time for a stacked UFC 267 card to get going from the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. The UFC’s light heavyweight champion, Jan Blachowicz, will be defending his title against Glover Teixeira in the main event, and then a vacant interim bantamweight belt will be up for grabs when Petr Yan tangles with Cory Sandhagen. The free main card will also see the return of the 9-0 undefeated Khamzat Chimaev, who will be taking on the one they call “The Leech,” Jingliang Li. Before all that happens, though, let’s take a gander at the betting lines for these two championship contests, Khamzat’s return, and for the rest fo the UFC 267 lineup.

