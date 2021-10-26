Lawyers for Florida attorney general mocked lawsuit to overturn 2020 election

Actor Alec Baldwin addressed the deadly shooting on the set of his film "Rust." For the first time on camera, speaking to paparazzi in Vermont on Saturday, Baldwin said he's been ordered by investigators not to discuss the shooting and that he's cooperating with them. Watch his remarks.
Former President Donald Trump is trying to block documents including call logs, drafts of remarks and speeches and handwritten notes from his chief of staff relating to the January 6 Capitol insurrection from being released to the committee investigating the riot, the National Archives revealed in a court filing early Saturday.
The Supreme Court has rejected an emergency appeal from health care workers in Maine to block a COVID-19 vaccine mandate that went into effect Friday. Three conservative justices noted their dissents. The state is not offering a religious exemption to hospital and nursing home workers who risk losing their jobs if they are not vaccinated.
Police in the Northern Virginia area are bolstering security around Halloween weekend amid a potential threat that could be linked to ISIS, several news outlets reported. Multiple intelligence and law enforcement sources told ABC News that the threat to shopping centers in the region was linked to intelligence that could be related to ISIS, though an assessment of the information's credibility was still underway.
(CNN) — Many pediatricians have already placed their orders for child-sized doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine and are anxiously awaiting their shipments of shots. And parents are coming at them with a lot of questions: When can my child come in to get their vaccine? And what are the...
President Biden joined other leaders of the world's largest economies in Rome. Together, they endorsed a 15% global minimum corporate tax designed to prevent companies from moving abroad in search of the lowest rate. Nancy Cordes reports from Rome.
The Biden administration announced Saturday it struck a deal with the European Union (EU) to ease some tariffs on steel and aluminum that were enacted amid trade tensions during the Trump administration. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said in prepared remarks that the U.S. had "reached an historic agreement with the...
(CNN) — American Airlines canceled another 634 flights on Sunday, nearly one in every four of its flights for the day, according to data from flight tracking website FlightAware. The airline has now canceled more than 1,500 flights since Friday, as it deals with weather issues and staffing shortages that...
