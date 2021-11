Singapore has selected Chinese-language thriller “Precious is the Night” as its contender in the best international feature film category at the Academy Awards. The movie was directed by Taiwan-born Wayne Peng, one of the world’s leading commercials directors, as his first full length feature. Told from the perspective of a novelist who stumbles across the fragment of a story, the 1960s-styled set-up involves a handsome doctor who is having an affair with the starlet that he attends to. Both end up dead, and perhaps only the writer can supply the identity of the murderer. The cast is headed by Chuando Tan who plays...

