The possibility exists that George Pickens will make his return for Georgia against Florida on October 30. The size of that possibility, however, remains in question. Kirby Smart met with the UGA beat on Tuesday via zoom, his only press conference of the bye week, where he was asked whether or not he would rule Pickens out for The World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party. Smart stated that Pickens isn't cleared as of right now, but there is a plan in place that he won't discuss.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO