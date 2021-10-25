CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cadence Design Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q3

investing.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com - Cadence Design reported on Monday third quarter earnings that beat analysts' forecasts and revenue that topped expectations. Cadence Design announced earnings per share of $0.8 on revenue of $750.9M....

ng.investing.com

MarketWatch

Charter Communications stock gains after profit, revenue rise above forecasts

Shares of Charter Communications Inc. gained 0.2% in premarket trading Friday, after the broadband communications and cable TV company reported profit and revenue that rose above expectations, with the company's internet business showing the biggest growth. Net income rose to $1.22 billion, or $6.50 a share, from $814 million, or $3.90 a share, in the year-ago period. The FactSet consensus for earnings per share was $5.76. Revenue rose 9.2% to $13.15 billion, beating the FactSet consensus of $12.93 billion. Residential revenue grew 9.4% to $10.27 billion, with internet revenue rising 13.6% to $5.36 billion and video revenue up 6.7% to $4.50 billion. Commercial revenue rose 7.1% to $1.72 billion and mobile revenue increased 45.4% to $535 million, while advertising sales dropped 15.1% to $391 million. Capital expenditures slipped to $1.9 billion from $2.0 billion, while free cash flow increased to $2.5 billion from $1.8 billion. The stock has slipped 1.1% over the past three months through Thursday, while the S&P 500 gained 4.0%.
MarketWatch

Newell results beat the Street, raises guidance

Newell Brands Inc. stock rose 2.7% in Friday premarket trading after the consumer goods company reported third-quarter profit that fell but beat expectations, and raised its full-year guidance. Net income totaled $190 million, or 44 cents per share, down from $304 million, or 71 cents per share, last year. Adjusted EPS of 54 cents beat the FactSet consensus of 50 cents. Sales of $2.787 billion were up from $2.699 billion and also ahead of the FactSet consensus for $2.780 billion. Newell Brands' portfolio includes Rubbermaid, Sharpie, Mr. Coffee and Graco baby products. The company is guiding for fourth quarter...
Zacks.com

Cadence (CDNS) Beats on Q3 Earnings & Revenues, Raises View

CDNS - Free Report) posted third-quarter 2021 non-GAAP earnings of 80 cents per share, which topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.7%. The bottom line increased 14.3% year over year. Revenues of $750.9 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.5% and increased 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. The top...
Entrepreneur

3M (MMM) Beats Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

3M (MMM) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.45 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.18 per share. This compares to earnings of $2.43 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 12.39%. A quarter ago,...
Zacks.com

Valmont's (VMI) Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates in Q3

VMI - Free Report) registered profits of $51.65 million or $2.40 per share in third-quarter 2021, up from $39.34 million or $1.84 per share in the year-ago quarter. Barring one-time items, adjusted earnings were $2.57 per share in the reported quarter, up from $1.99 logged in the year-ago quarter. The bottom line topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.43.
Zacks.com

Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) Q3 Earnings Beat on Higher Revenues

CBSH - Free Report) third-quarter 2021 earnings per share of $1.05 surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.00. The bottom line, however, declined almost 1% from the prior-year quarter. Results were primarily supported by an improvement in non-interest income and provision benefit. However, an increase in non-interest expenses, lower net...
MarketWatch

Exxon Mobil stock rallies after earnings beat expectations, stock repurchases expected to begin next year

Shares of Exxon Mobil Corp. rallied 1.1% in premarket trading Friday, after the oil and gas giant reported better-than-expected third-quarter profit and revenue, as improved demand and increased realizations helped all of the company's business segments generate positive results. The company swung to net income of $6.75 billion, or $1.57 a share, from a loss of $680 million, or 15 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share of $1.58 beat the FactSet consensus of $1.56. Total revenue jumped 59.7% to $73.79 billion, well above the FactSet consensus of $71.13 billion. In the Upstream business, average realizations for crude oil increased 7% from the second quarter and natural gas realizations grew 28%. Production volume in the Permian averaged 500,000 oil equivalent barrels per day, up 30% from a year ago. Cash flow from operating activities was $12.1 billion. "We anticipate the company's strong cash flow outlook will enable us to further increase shareholder distributions by up to $10 billion through a share repurchase program over 12-24 months, beginning in 2022," said Chief Executive Darren Woods. The stock has rallied 56.0% year to date through Thursday, while the S&P 500 has advanced 22.4%.
