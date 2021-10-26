Tennis-Berrettini seals ATP Finals spot, two places still up for grabs

Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz held his nerve in the final-set tie-break to beat Matteo Berrettini 6-1 6-7 (2/7), 7-6 (7/5) in the quarter-finals of the ATP event in Vienna on Friday. He will next face Alexander Zverev, the German second seed who beat Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 to avenge a fourth-round loss to the Canadian at Wimbledon this year. In the day's third quarter-final, American qualifier Frances Tiafoe, who knocked out top seed Stefanos Tsitsipas on Thursday, continued his run with a 6-4, 7-6 (8/6) victory over Argentine eighth seed Diego Schwartzmann. Italy's seventh seed Jannik Sinner then defeated Casper Ruud, the fourth-seeded Norwegian 7-5, 6-1, to boost his chances of making the season-ending ATP Finals in Turin.

TENNIS ・ 1 DAY AGO