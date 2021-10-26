CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Tennis-Berrettini seals ATP Finals spot, two places still up for grabs

By Syndicated Content
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Matteo Berrettini has become the sixth player to qualify for the season-ending ATP Finals in Turin next month after the Italian reached the second round of the Vienna Open on Monday, the ATP said. The 25-year-old, who will make his second appearance at the ATP Finals,...

chatsports.com

Billie Jean King Cup: Shelby Rogers replaces Jessica Pegula in Team USA

Newlywed Jessica Pegula will not play the upcoming Billie Jean King Cup Finals in Prague as part of Team USA and will be replaced by Shelby Rogers, who joins Danielle Collins, Sloane Stephens, CoCo Vandeweghe and Caroline Dolehide on Captain Kathy Rinaldi’s squad. As recently as yesterday, the Billie Jean...
TENNIS
KESQ

Rublev, Shapovalov advance to St. Petersburg quarterfinals

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) — Home favorite Andrey Rublev has reached the quarterfinals of the St. Petersburg Open with a 6-4, 6-4 win over Belarussian player Ilya Ivashka. The defending champion saved all seven break points he faced to reach the quarterfinals at the event for the third time. He will next face American player Sebastian Korda or Dutch qualifier Botic van de Zandschulp. The second-seeded Denis Shapovalov defeated Pablo Andujar 2-6, 6-3, 6-0 to set up a quarterfinal match against Jan-Lennard Struff. The German defeated the seventh-seeded Alexander Bublik 6-4, 6-3. Russia’s Karen Khachanov and Croatia’s Marin Cilic also won Wednesday and will meet in an intriguing second-round match.
TENNIS
Tennis World Usa

ATP Finals 2021: the current situation

The ATP Finals have greeted the O2 Arena in London after ten years, and are preparing to experience a new phase of their existence in Turin, Italy, where the 2021 edition will be played. Turin will host the year-end Masters until 2025 at the Palasport Olimpico. As for the eight...
SPORTS
Person
Stefanos Tsitsipas
Person
Novak Djokovic
wtaq.com

Tennis-Russian Rublev seals fifth ATP Finals singles spot

(Reuters) – Russian Andrey Rublev has become the fifth singles player to qualify for the season-ending ATP Finals in Turin next month, the men’s tour said. The ATP Finals is played between the top eight men’s singles players and doubles teams. The Russian made his debut in the prestigious tournament in 2020, when it was last held in London before moving to Turin.
TENNIS
Tennis World Usa

Andrey Rublev fifth player to earn spot at Nitto ATP Finals

World No. 6 Andrey Rublev is thrilled to be returning to the Nitto Nitto ATP Finals this year. Rublev, 24, made his debut at the Nitto ATP Finals last year. In his debut at the prestigious season-ending event, Rublev lost two and won one Round Robin match and it wasn't enough for him to make the semifinal.
SPORTS
froggyweb.com

ATP roundup: Carlos Alcaraz stuns Matteo Berrettini to reach Vienna semis

Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz notched 24 winners and outlasted third-seeded Matteo Berrettini of Italy 6-1, 6-7 (2), 7-6 (5) on Friday to reach the semifinals of the Erste Bank Open at Vienna, Austria. The 18-year-old Alcaraz notched his second biggest career win by beating world No. 7 Berrettini, who had 12...
TENNIS
jack1065.com

Tennis-‘Entertainer’ Tiafoe scripts biggest career win against Tsitsipas

(Reuters) – The result is sometimes insignificant to Frances Tiafoe as long as he has given everything and entertained the crowd, but the American was nonetheless delighted to pick up the biggest win of his career against Stefanos Tsitsipas on Thursday. Tiafoe, ranked 49th in the world and a qualifier...
TENNIS
Tennis
Sports
jack1065.com

Swimming-Australian Chalmers breaks 100m freestyle short-course world record

(Reuters) – Australia’s Kyle Chalmers set a short-course world record in the men’s 100m freestyle as he clinched gold at the World Cup in Kazan, Russia on Friday. Fresh from victory in the 50m freestyle on Thursday, the 23-year-old came home in 44.84 seconds, bettering the mark of 44.94 seconds set by France’s Amaury Leveaux in 2008.
SWIMMING & SURFING
AFP

Spanish teen Alcaraz in Vienna semi-final, Sinner eyes ATP finale

Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz held his nerve in the final-set tie-break to beat Matteo Berrettini 6-1 6-7 (2/7), 7-6 (7/5) in the quarter-finals of the ATP event in Vienna on Friday. He will next face Alexander Zverev, the German second seed who beat Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 to avenge a fourth-round loss to the Canadian at Wimbledon this year. In the day's third quarter-final, American qualifier Frances Tiafoe, who knocked out top seed Stefanos Tsitsipas on Thursday, continued his run with a 6-4, 7-6 (8/6) victory over Argentine eighth seed Diego Schwartzmann. Italy's seventh seed Jannik Sinner then defeated Casper Ruud, the fourth-seeded Norwegian 7-5, 6-1, to boost his chances of making the season-ending ATP Finals in Turin.
TENNIS
jack1065.com

Cricket-England hope to send anti-discrimination message before Australia game

(Reuters) – England are hopeful of sending out a strong message against all forms of discrimination before their Twenty20 World Cup meeting with Australia on Saturday, skipper Eoin Morgan said on Friday. England’s players have taken a knee to show their support in the battle against racism before victories over...
SOCIETY
The Independent

Jos Buttler at forefront of changing the white-ball game – Eoin Morgan

Eoin Morgan believes Jos Buttler is “changing the game” in limited-overs cricket after England made a real statement of intent at the T20 World Cup with an eight-wicket thrashing of Australia A virtuoso 71 not out from just 32 balls from Buttler included five fours and five sixes as England chased down 126 with 50 balls to spare to take a major stride towards the semi-finals after their third successive Super 12s win.Buttler was unfazed at coming up against a highly-regarded bowling line-up in Dubai as left-armer Mitchell Starc was twice swatted back over his head, as was leg-spinner Adam...
SPORTS

