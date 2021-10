Across Australia, the rate of imprisonment has climbed by about 25% in the past decade, over a time in which the rate of offending has dived 18%. How can it be that we have less crime but more people in prison? It’s the conundrum at the heart of a Productivity Commission research paper released this morning entitled Australia’s Prison Dilemma. This graph presented in the report uses homicides as an indicator of trends in the incidence of violent crime because almost all homicides are reported to police. Homicides and imprisonment per 100,000 Australians The apparent fall in imprisonment during the pandemic may not last. It...

AUSTRALIA ・ 2 DAYS AGO