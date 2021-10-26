How Belmont Avenue’s ‘Cat Stalkers’ spayed or neutered nearly 100% of a colony in a year

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Calling all cat lovers! If you’ve been on the fence about whether you should adopt a new furry friend, now is the purr-fect opportunity. The PSPCA is waiving adoption fees for all adult cats this Saturday, Oct. 23. This is taking place at the PSPCA headquarters, located at 350 East Erie Ave. in Philadelphia. The adoption fees will be waived from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. The PSPCA says the headquarters is still completely full of cats looking for their “furever” homes, despite the recent successful adoption weekend. It's #WhiskerWednesday, but on Saturday we're hoping to make some #purrfect matches. We're waiving fees on all adult cats. We hope that anyone on the fence about adopting visits for the event. All policies & procedures remain: https://t.co/UT5mN6QK1x pic.twitter.com/ncdOFrSw0b — Pennsylvania SPCA (@PSPCA) October 20, 2021 All normal adoption processes and policies will be followed on this fee-waived adoption day. For more information on the adoption process, click here.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 10 DAYS AGO