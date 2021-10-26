CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Belmont Avenue’s ‘Cat Stalkers’ spayed or neutered nearly 100% of a colony in a year

By Patti Vinson
advocatemag.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhotography by Danny Fulgencio. On a wall at Sally and Chris Skoog’s Belmont Avenue home hangs a photo of Murray the Cat, a big orange tabby with a human-like cry and a nub of a tail that would whip around when he allowed human hands to stroke his fur. It was...

lakewood.advocatemag.com

theirregular.com

Cat spay neuter clinic November 3

KINGFIELD — There will be a low cost cat spay neuter clinic Wednesday, Nov. 3 at the Country Mutt, 396 Main Street. Vaccinations will be done from 10 to 11 a.m. Surgeries will be done by appointment. Bring any vaccination records you have with you. The attending veterinarian will be...
KINGFIELD, ME
El Defensor Chieftain

Letter: Spay and neuter pets

Just recently, the paper ran a truly heartbreaking article on stray dogs and cats in Socorro and how our Animal Shelter is filled to capacity. So much of this problem is due to overpopulation of animals, many times because pet owners cannot afford to get their animals spayed or neutered. Luckily, Animal Protective Association of Socorro (APAS) is here to help. Part of our mission is to assist low income families with the cost of spay/neuter procedures, along with help for medical emergencies and offering support to the Socorro Animal Shelter. But we need your financial assistance to keep these programs going.
SOCORRO, NM
county10.com

Efforts underway to spay, neuter Lander’s feral cat population

(Lander, WY) – Several community members have been working for the past several months to spay and neuter feral cats within Lander. A grant and community funding have helped make this possible. Lanier “Lannie” Hamilton, DVM, noticed the full extent of the feral cat problem last year and though she...
LANDER, WY
New York Post

Large cat escapes cage in suburb near Detroit

Big cats cause big trouble. A suburb near Detroit was on high alert last week when a large cat being kept as a pet escaped from its owner. Fortunately, the animal was rescued without any injuries being reported. The cat, a large caracal from Africa, escaped from its owner‘s garage...
DETROIT, MI
Johnson City Press

Animal shelter breaks ground on new spay and neuter clinic

Thursday was a good day for the Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter as it broke ground on a new spay and neuter clinic expected to accelerate the adoption process for animals and, in the future, reduce the overall stray animal population. “I am overrun with emotions,” shelter Director Tammy Davis...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WMBB

30A Cats and Operation Spay Bay holds free pet vaccination clinic

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Vaccines are not only just for people but for your pets too. On Saturday, 30A cats and Operation Spay Bay held a free vaccination clinic for our furry friends. The free vaccine clinic was held at Publix and funded by 30A cats. They offered all vaccines including rabies shots for […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WJHL

Sullivan Co. Animal Shelter first shelter in region to provide in-house spay and neuter surgeries

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Sullivan County Animal Shelter says that it now has to ability to provide in-house spays and neuters. According to the shelter, the facility now has a three-table surgical space and specialized equipment needed to perform such surgeries and a state-of-the-art laboratory that will enable the shelter to analyze blood […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
addictivetips.com

How to tame a cat in Minecraft

Minecraft has plenty of neutral mobs and some of these mobs can be tamed in the game. Once tamed, the neutral mob becomes friendly towards the player. Depending on the type of mob, it will either defend the player or help it gather some sort of resource or offer protection.
advocatemag.com

Community garden on Peak Street is home to a food forest

During the pandemic, Margaret Barrett often walked around her neighborhood in Peak’s Suburban Addition. Along her route was the East Dallas Christian Church and the community garden across Worth Street. “I emailed the church and said, ‘Hey, what’s going on with the garden? I’d love to help,’” she says, “And...
advocatemag.com

Petbar to host ‘Fur-vember’ grand opening event at Lakewood location

Petbar is inviting neighbors to come with their dogs, dressed in furry sweaters, to the “Fur-vember” grand opening party. The shop, located at HIllside Village Shopping Center, is a self-service and full-service dog wash and professional grooming spa. At the party, scheduled for 10 a.m.-noon Nov. 6, there will be...
CBS Philly

PSPCA Waiving Adoption Fees For Adult Cats Saturday At Erie Avenue Location

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Calling all cat lovers! If you’ve been on the fence about whether you should adopt a new furry friend, now is the purr-fect opportunity. The PSPCA is waiving adoption fees for all adult cats this Saturday, Oct. 23. This is taking place at the PSPCA headquarters, located at 350 East Erie Ave. in Philadelphia. The adoption fees will be waived from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. The PSPCA says the headquarters is still completely full of cats looking for their “furever” homes, despite the recent successful adoption weekend. It's #WhiskerWednesday, but on Saturday we're hoping to make some #purrfect matches. We're waiving fees on all adult cats. We hope that anyone on the fence about adopting visits for the event. All policies & procedures remain: https://t.co/UT5mN6QK1x pic.twitter.com/ncdOFrSw0b — Pennsylvania SPCA (@PSPCA) October 20, 2021 All normal adoption processes and policies will be followed on this fee-waived adoption day. For more information on the adoption process, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

