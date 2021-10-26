AscendEX Lists Kattana Under KTN/USDT Trading Pair

Impressive third-quarter corporate earnings, declining jobless claims, and the potential for President Biden’s proposed Infrastructure bill to become law has pushed the stock market averages to record highs this week. However, since investors’ concerns over supply chain disruptions and high inflation could lead to a market correction in the near term—dragging several high-priced stocks down—we think it could be wise to bet on low-priced stocks Mitsubishi UFJ Financial (NYSE:MUFG), Petróleo Brasileiro (PBR), UBS Group (UBS), and Summer Infant (SUMR), which each possess fundamental strength.Impressive third-quarter corporate earnings, declining jobless claims, and the potential passage of a jumbo infrastructure spending bill in the near term have fostered an uptrend in the stock market of late. Consequently, several stocks are trading at high price levels now.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO