Celebrate Halloween with Raleigh Parks

Join us for fun Halloween programs to celebrate the spookiest time of the year! Browse our upcoming programs with full descriptions below.

View a calendar view of Halloween events.

All October

Join us for fun haunts with a series of programs at the historic sites and from home! Programs include a variety of fun activities including a costume contest, ghoulish gourds, fall fun scavenger hunts, and more.

Saturday, Oct. 30, 5 to 7 p.m.

Drive through Sanderford Road Park and see all the decorated trunks! We will be passing out candy bags. Get ready to have a howling good time!

No registration is necessary. This event is free and open to the public.

Monday, Oct. 25, 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Due to the inclement weather, this event will be held inside Carolina Pines Community Center as a walk-through. Please note that face coverings are required inside all City of Raleigh facilities.

Drive-thru Carolina Pines Park and enjoy different Halloween scenes. Prizes and snacks along the way!

This event is free and open to the public.

Saturday, Oct. 30, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Magic, mischief, and mayhem abound in Spellbound Square! Encounter mysterious creatures and amazing magicians, have your fortune told, create spooky crafts and decorate a pumpkin to take home for All Hallow’s Eve. Wear your best Halloween finery to enter the costume contest and parade. Shop for enchanting handmade items and treats from our vendors, enjoy family-friendly stage performances, and experience Moore Square under the spell of Halloween. This is a family event full of spooky fun for children—no horror, gore, weapons, or full-face masks, please.

This event is free and open to the public, and though registration is not required to attend, registering online helps us to present a well-planned event and allows you to receive updates and important information concerning any changes to the event.

Sunday, Oct. 31, 3 to 3:45 p.m.

Every Sunday afternoon in October, join us at Annie Louise Wilkerson, MD Nature Preserve for a free Family Nature Storytime at the new Wilkerson Nature Library! We’ll share a story and activity on a different theme each week to learn more about the nature that surrounds us.

This will be a special Halloween storytime all about pumpkins! We'll dig into these amazing orange fruits and the plants that grow them.

This program is designed for preschool ages and up. This program is free, but online registration is required.

Saturday, Oct. 30, 1 to 4 p.m.

Have an afternoon of Halloween fun! Join us at Peach Road Park and participate in games, crafts, and STEAM activities. Costumes are encouraged!

Enjoy a concert from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. by the North Carolina Chamber Music Institute, an exciting program that provides Triangle area music students (generally aged 7 to 19) the opportunity to enrich their playing and learning experiences through small-group ensembles. NCCMI will perform a fun range of music outside in the park.

This event is outside and weather-dependent. It is free and family-friendly.

Thursday, Oct. 28, 6 to 8 p.m.

Come one, come all to the spookiest event of the season! This year's Halloween Fall Festival at Laurel Hills Community Center will be family-friendly and packed with fun Halloween games, crafts, and activities for all. Feel free to wear a family-friendly costume and enjoy this free event, which is open to all ages.

Friday, Oct. 29, 8 to 10 p.m.

Join us if you dare for a haunted night at the Pines! Whoever is bold enough to attend and travel through our haunted rooms at Carolina Pines Park. There will be themed rooms and scary music.

Masks are required indoors and groups will be limited to four (4) individuals.

Cost: $5 per person

Oct. 28-29, 5:30 to 9 p.m.

Delve into the dark corners of Raleigh's past! Join the Friends of the City of Raleigh (COR) Museum to learn the historic ghost stories of Raleigh's past. Each year, the Friends of the COR Museum brings to life the stories of the capital city’s tortured souls in Dark Raleigh—an “after hours” interactive walking tour that features Raleigh’s great statesmen and leaders who had dark and troubled pasts. Why listen to ghost stories when real ones are so much scarier? Get ready for Halloween on this “true death, true crime” tour. The tour is recommended for those aged at least 16 years because of the mature/adult nature of the stories that are re-enacted by local actors. Six tour times will be provided each night, and each tour will last about an hour. Tours start every half hour beginning at 5:30 p.m. and are rain-or-shine (so bring an umbrella if it looks like rain). The last tour each night (at 8 p.m.) is a member-only and sponsor tour that includes a reception in the museum following the tour when members can grab a drink and hang out with the actors! Become a member today.

Masks are required at check-in and while waiting inside the museum. Masks are encouraged but not required when outside on the tour.

Cost: General admission $25; members $20

Guess the Costume at Walnut Creek Wetland Center

All October, Tuesday–Saturday, 10 a.m.–6:30 p.m. and Sunday 1–6:30 p.m.

Just in time for Halloween, the taxidermied animals have been up to mischief and donning costumes! Can you tell what each wetland animal is dressing as? Visit us at Walnut Creek Wetland Center throughout the month of October. Bring your camera for a nice fall photoshoot in the park while you're here! No registration is required. This is free and open to the public. See the hours of Walnut Creek Wetland Center.

Thursday, Oct. 28, 6:30 to 8 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 30, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Join us for festive fall fun! Come if you dare for two days filled with treats, arts & crafts, music, food trucks, games, vendors, and more. Come for one day or both! Fall in love with John Chavis Memorial Park fall festivities. Wear your costumes and smiling faces!

This event is free and open to the public. No registration is required.

Saturday, Oct. 30, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Have you been afraid to try an art class? Join Pullen Arts Center on October 30 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for a special spooky and creative day where you can try out short Halloween-themed workshops in our newly renovated studios, explore the new facility on a spooky scavenger hunt, and visit make-and-take stations for self-guided crafting. Every city has a haunted house, but only Raleigh has a brand new arts center that’s here to support your creativity!