How did your purchase into the Burnley Ownership group happen?. "We had a good relationship with ALK Capital, whose Chairman is part of an American Group that bought the team recently and we've done some other business with them. We asked if there was any room in this deal? They saw value in my team to help with some of the advertising and branding here in the states, the same where the NFL is expanding (its reach) into the U.K., they're trying to expand the English Premier League's reach with its players and teams, so they found value in myself and my team of folks to add to the ownership group."

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO