Rivera gives updates on the returns of Logan Thomas and Brandon Scherff

By Bryan Manning
5 days ago
 5 days ago
The Washington Football has struggled on offense since a thrilling Week 4 win over the Atlanta Falcons. Washington has been without starting tight end Logan Thomas, All-Pro right guard Brandon Scheff, wide receivers Curtis Samuel and Cam Sims, and right tackle Sam Cosmi at various times over the last few weeks.

As head coach Ron Rivera indicated on Monday, Washington could soon be receiving good news on Thomas and Scherff.

“Logan, we’ll see how he is, Rivera said. “It’s hopefully getting closer and closer. It may be a week-to-week thing; we’ll see how it goes today, we’ll see how he is tomorrow and Wednesday.”

As for Scherff, Rivera offered a similar timeline:

“Brandon, we’ll see how Brandon is come Wednesday morning. And we’ll make a decision on as to where he is headed as far as whether he plays this week or whether we wait until after the bye.”

With one game before the bye week, it may be wise for Washington to hold Scherff and Thomas out until Week 10 when the defending world champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers come to town.

The players who have replaced Thomas and Scherff in the lineup, Ricky Seals-Jones and Wes Schweitzer, have played well. The return of Thomas, paired with Seals-Jones in multiple tight end sets, could make Washington’s offense more dangerous in the second half of the season.

Ron Rivera gives Ryan Fitzpatrick injury update

On Sunday, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported that Washington Football Team quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick was “still on crutches, weeks away from returning.”. On Monday, head coach Ron Rivera offered the latest update on Fitzpatrick, stating he would be receiving an MRI in two weeks. From that point, the team would determine the next step for Fitzpatrick.
NBC Sports

Brandon Scherff returns to practice, Terry McLaurin sits out

Washington welcomed right guard Brandon Scherff back to the practice field on Wednesday. Scherff has missed the last three games with a knee injury and did not practice at all in the weeks leading up to those games, so this is a welcome first step back toward the lineup for the All-Pro. Scherff was a limited participant in the session.
