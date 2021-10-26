Five-star cornerback is making room for Ohio State after landing Buckeye offer

We’ve heard a lot from Urban Meyer regarding the video that went viral last weekend. The Jacksonville Jaguars head coach was spotted in a bar getting danced on by a young woman who is not his wife. Meyer has since apologized multiple times, admitting what he did was stupid. We...
Kay Ivey, that’s the governor of Alabama. And if I had to guess, more Alabama natives recognize Nick Saban’s name more than Governor Ivey’s. That’s just how big Crimson Tide football is in the state, and Saban is arguably the biggest celebrity from Huntsville to Mobile. And when you’re that...
Baylor fans trolled Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns following the Bears’ 31-24 win in Waco on Saturday afternoon. Texas took a 21-10 lead in the third quarter before Baylor came storming back to win 31-24. It was yet another ugly second-half collapse from the Longhorns with Sarkisian at the helm. Unfortunately, that’s become a trend.
Controversial decisions are unfortunately overshadowing what might have been the game of the college football season between No. 6 Michigan and No. 8 Michigan State on Saturday afternoon. Michigan’s comeback attempt fell short when it couldn’t convert on fourth and three with 1:47 remaining in the fourth quarter. Wolverines quarterback...
(WXYZ) — Michigan players and Head Coach Jim Harbaugh reacted to the 37-33 loss to Michigan State on Saturday afternoon in East Lansing. The Wolverines got off to a strong start, but it was two late fourth-quarter turnovers that sealed the game for the Spartans: A fumble by quarterback J.J. McCarthy and an interception on the final drive by quarterback Cade McNamara.
On this Saturday’s edition of College GameDay, ESPN analyst Lee Corso revealed his top four teams in the country. Unsurprisingly, Corso believes Georgia is the best team in college football. He has been saying that for the past few weeks, which makes sense when you see how dominant Kirby Smart’s defense has been.
Big news out of the Pac-12: Nick Rolovich is reportedly out as Washington State head coach. John Canzano of The Oregonian reports, per a WSU source, Rolovich and other WSU assistants have been terminated for cause. Rolovich’s status has been uncertain much of the 2021 season, as Washington state requires...
College football fans, particularly the diehards of the SEC, can sometimes forget that the players are humans. This is especially true for kickers, who are expected to do their job and are only remembered when they don't do it, which is usually on the biggest stage - the end of the game.
Former Florida football legend Tim Tebow praises Georgia but isn’t ready to dismiss his Gators in the World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party. If anyone is going to beat Georgia in the regular season this year, it may be Florida. But Florida hasn’t been able to get out of their own...
Michigan vs. Michigan State has been a wild one so far. FOX broadcaster Gus Johnson’s energy has been very appropriate for a game that has already had long touchdowns, dramatic takeaways, and even an attempted special teams trick play. Up 23-14 early in the third quarter, Jim Harbaugh got cute....
Tight end Clay Cundiff leaves the Wisconsin football game in an ambulance after a scary injury. While the Wisconsin football team was having no issues vs. Iowa at home on Saturday, Badgers tight end Clay Cundiff had to be driven off the Camp Randall Field in an ambulance after an injury.
If you think your mentions are bad, Taylor Lewan, just imagine watching the fourth-quarter game film from of Michigan football's loss to Michigan State. Lewan, a former Michigan offensive lineman who plays for the Tennessee Titans, laid down some heavy smack talk less than a day before MSU and U-M kicked off in one of the most highly anticipated matchups of the rivalry.
If Michigan fans aren’t fired up for Saturday’s matchup against Michigan State, they may want to listen to Taylor Lewan’s press conference from this afternoon. Lewan, a three-time Pro Bowl offensive tackle, spent his college career at Michigan. Unsurprisingly, he believes the Wolverines are going to dismantle the Spartans this weekend in East Lansing.
The Iowa faithful isn’t happy with offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz after the team’s latest struggles against Wisconsin. The Hawkeyes managed just 1 touchdown for the 2nd straight week as quarterback Spencer Petras struggled mightily again. He finished with just 93 yards passing while only completing 9-of-19 throws. Their lone touchdown...
Florida got stomped by No. 1 Georgia in Saturday’s rivalry game in Jacksonville, losing 34-7. That’s a rough look for the Gators, but things got worse in the opinion of many Florida fans in the aftermath of the defeat. Win or lose, players often remain on the field for the...
Happy Thursday, everyone. As you well know, Alabama is set to face LSU following this weekend’s bye. Lame duck coach Ed Orgeron made some pretty alarming comments yesterday. The LSU Tigers have so few players available because of injuries that they will be unable to hold a full football practice Wednesday, coach Ed Orgeron told reporters during a conference call.
During Saturday’s matchup between TCU and Kansas State, a bench-clearing brawl broke out in front of the Horned Frogs sideline. On a short carry by Skylar Thompson, the Wildcats quarterback was laid out by TCU safety Josh Foster as he ran out of bounds. Thompson’s Kansas State teammates came to his aid, resulting in some unpleasantries between the opposing programs.
Charlie Strong was just handed down a fairly significant punishment from the NCAA from various infractions during his time as the South Florida head football coach. On Friday, the NCAA issued a media release outlining a wide array of violations committed by both the football and women’s basketball programs while Strong was employed as the Bulls’ front man.
Penn State came into the ‘Shoe and was a motivated bunch that played with a lot of effort and purpose, looking to spring the upset over a top-five ranked Ohio State squad that seemed to be firing on all cylinders. At the end of the day though, the Nittany Lions...
