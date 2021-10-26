CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
SWAT Situation Puts Morristown Medical Center On Lockdown

By Cecilia Levine
 5 days ago
Morristown Medical Center was placed on lockdown as a precaution due to an off campus police incident, hospital officials said.

Hospital spokesman Luke Margolis said that the steps that the hospital was taking were "precautionary only."

Meanwhile, nearly two dozen police cars were called to Franklin Street in search of a 30-year-old gunman, Morristown.NJ on Instagram reports.

Sources told Daily Voice the man then began torching parked cars.

Local police did not immediately respond to Daily Voice's information request.

