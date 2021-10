Eli Manning, one of the most accomplished players in Ole Miss' history, is set to have his jersey retired at halftime of Saturday's game when the Rebels host LSU. Manning will be just the third Ole Miss Rebel to have his jersey number retired along with his father Archie Manning (18) and Chucky Mullins (38). The former Rebel captain will also be leading the way through The Grove in what should be one of the program's most remembered Walk of Champions.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO