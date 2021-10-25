CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pooches don costumes for Lima 'Dog-oween' contest

Kenosha News.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePooches and their families took part in a 'Dog-oween' costume contest...

www.kenoshanews.com

oglecountylife.com

Canine costume contest winners named

OREGON – The Oregon Park District hosted the annual Howl'oween Canine Costume Contest on Oct. 18 at Wiggly Field Dog Park. The event was co-sponsored by Pines Meadow Vet Clinic. “This is an event the Park District holds annually because we can’t resist adorable canines in their costumes,” said Debbie...
OREGON, IL
The State-Journal

West Sixth Farm dog costume contest to benefit humane society

West Sixth Farm will host its first annual dog costume contest to benefit the Franklin County Humane Society at 1 p.m. on Oct. 31. Register your pup at the FCHS table between 1-1:45 p.m. Bring an item for the FCHS wish list for your dog's registration fee or a $10 donation to FCHS.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, KY
yourokmulgee.com

Chili Fest Features Pet Costume Contest

Funky Blessings Pet Costume Contest during the Harvest Spoon Chili Festival brought out some adorable pooches in their favorite costumes. This year’s winner was a rescue pup dressed in a colorful poncho complete with a sombrero. MELISSA HEMINOVER | REPORTER Coming in 2nd Place was Cinderella. The 3rd Place winner in the Funky Blessings Pet Costume Contest was the “Horse” and cowboy.
PETS
dailytrib.com

Howlers ‘n’ Growlers and dog costume contest benefit rescue groups

Halloween is for furry friends, too. Highland Lakes animal rescue organization Spay It Forward Y’all is holding the fifth annual Howlers ‘n’ Growlers from 2-5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, at Save the World Brewing Co., 1510 Resource Parkway in Marble Falls. The event features a dog costume contest at 4...
MARBLE FALLS, TX
WHEC TV-10

CountryMax hosting pet costume contest Saturday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Dressing up for Halloween? How about your pet?. You can enter yours in the pet costume contest this Saturday at the CountryMax in Henrietta. Our own First Alert Meteorologist Stacey Pensgen will be one of the guest judges!. It's free to enter. Registration starts at 9...
HENRIETTA, NY
westsidenewsny.com

Hawley holding Halloween pet costume contest on Facebook

Assemblyman Steve Hawley (R,C,I-Batavia) is holding a pet costume contest on his Facebook page in order to help constituents get into the Halloween spirit. On the Facebook post (https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=292696192675631&set=a.286147229997194), the comment with a photo of a costumed pet that receives the most likes or reactions will receive an Assembly Citation. The winning photo will also be submitted to the local newspaper and be displayed at Hawley’s Legislative Office in Albany during the 2022 Legislative Session.
PETS
Kenosha News.com

Family fun includes pet costume contest

Halloween events geared toward children and families include:. The free event will also feature mini pumpkin painting, the KPL Book Truck and information about local pet resources. Admission is free, and all ages are encouraged to attend. Note: Pet costume contest participants should check-in at the registration table at the start of the event. All attending pets should be comfortable with social events and must be leashed and/or appropriately contained.
KENOSHA, WI
The Landmark

Alpacas to don costumes at Alpaca Llips on Halloween

RUTLAND — If you love all things Halloween and would enjoy seeing alpacas dressed up in costumes, look no further than the open house being held Sunday, Oct. 31, from noon to 4 p.m. at Alpaca-Llips Farm on Intervale Road. Farm owner Faith Mayer said visitors, who are welcome to...
RUTLAND, MA
wfla.com

Best alien dog costume

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Alien costumes can be familiar characters from Star Wars, like Darth Vader, Princess Leia or Yoda. They can also be spooky, clever creations of your own devising. Even when your dog is wearing something earthly, like a lobster, spider or octopus, the creature formed by the combination of the two makes a strong statement for the existence of aliens in its own right.
PETS
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Submissions for Pet Costume Contest due today

This is it: Your last chance to enter the Halloween Pet Costume Contest. We want to see your lizard dressed as a wizard, your toy poodle as a toy soldier, your guinea pig as a ballerina. You can submit multiple pets, multiple costumes and send multiple photos as long as...
PETS
theresandiego.com

Yappy Hour Pet Costume Contest By Bivouac Ciderworks

Enter your furry BFF in the pet Halloween costume contest for a chance to win a $25 Bivouac gift card and a special prize for your pup. Bivouac Ciderworks is closing out “Spooky Month” with a special Yappy Hour and pet costume contest at the dog-friendly North Park tap room, on Thursday, October 28th.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Mountain Democrat

Adopt a Shelter Dog Month: Tips for finding the perfect pooch

October is Adopt a Shelter Dog Month and Best Friends Animal Society is encouraging anyone who has been thinking about getting a dog to take the plunge and find themselves a new best friend at a local shelter or rescue, since the need is still great. Even with the pandemic...
PETS
Long Beach Press-Telegram

Long Beach Howl’oween Dog Parade marches on Halloween day

All of the signs are aligning to make this year’s Haute Dogs Howl’oween Dog Parade the best yet, organizer Justin Rudd said. “This is the 20th year for the parade,” Rudd said. “Last year was supposed to be the 20th, but, you know,” he added, referring to the coronavirus pandemic...
LONG BEACH, CA

