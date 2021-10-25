Pooches don costumes for Lima 'Dog-oween' contest

Some of the creatures haunting the homes of Long Beach Post team members are dressing up for Halloween and look cuter than a Krampus minion in a tutu.
OREGON – The Oregon Park District hosted the annual Howl'oween Canine Costume Contest on Oct. 18 at Wiggly Field Dog Park. The event was co-sponsored by Pines Meadow Vet Clinic. “This is an event the Park District holds annually because we can’t resist adorable canines in their costumes,” said Debbie...
West Sixth Farm will host its first annual dog costume contest to benefit the Franklin County Humane Society at 1 p.m. on Oct. 31. Register your pup at the FCHS table between 1-1:45 p.m. Bring an item for the FCHS wish list for your dog's registration fee or a $10 donation to FCHS.
Funky Blessings Pet Costume Contest during the Harvest Spoon Chili Festival brought out some adorable pooches in their favorite costumes. This year’s winner was a rescue pup dressed in a colorful poncho complete with a sombrero. MELISSA HEMINOVER | REPORTER Coming in 2nd Place was Cinderella. The 3rd Place winner in the Funky Blessings Pet Costume Contest was the “Horse” and cowboy.
Halloween is for furry friends, too. Highland Lakes animal rescue organization Spay It Forward Y’all is holding the fifth annual Howlers ‘n’ Growlers from 2-5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, at Save the World Brewing Co., 1510 Resource Parkway in Marble Falls. The event features a dog costume contest at 4...
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Dressing up for Halloween? How about your pet?. You can enter yours in the pet costume contest this Saturday at the CountryMax in Henrietta. Our own First Alert Meteorologist Stacey Pensgen will be one of the guest judges!. It's free to enter. Registration starts at 9...
New York's cutest pooches participated in the 31st Annual Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade on Saturday. The parade, touted as the 'largest dog costume parade in the world,' was back this year after being cancelled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Hundreds came out to the East River Amphitheater...
Assemblyman Steve Hawley (R,C,I-Batavia) is holding a pet costume contest on his Facebook page in order to help constituents get into the Halloween spirit. On the Facebook post (https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=292696192675631&set=a.286147229997194), the comment with a photo of a costumed pet that receives the most likes or reactions will receive an Assembly Citation. The winning photo will also be submitted to the local newspaper and be displayed at Hawley’s Legislative Office in Albany during the 2022 Legislative Session.
Halloween events geared toward children and families include:. The free event will also feature mini pumpkin painting, the KPL Book Truck and information about local pet resources. Admission is free, and all ages are encouraged to attend. Note: Pet costume contest participants should check-in at the registration table at the start of the event. All attending pets should be comfortable with social events and must be leashed and/or appropriately contained.
If you plan on dressing up your furry friend this Halloween, why not take them someplace to show off their spooky or silly outerwear? Here are four fun costume contests to take your dog. Cincinnati Animal CARE's Dog Costume Contest at Woodburn Brewing. Head to Woodburn Brewing with your four-legged...
RUTLAND — If you love all things Halloween and would enjoy seeing alpacas dressed up in costumes, look no further than the open house being held Sunday, Oct. 31, from noon to 4 p.m. at Alpaca-Llips Farm on Intervale Road. Farm owner Faith Mayer said visitors, who are welcome to...
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Alien costumes can be familiar characters from Star Wars, like Darth Vader, Princess Leia or Yoda. They can also be spooky, clever creations of your own devising. Even when your dog is wearing something earthly, like a lobster, spider or octopus, the creature formed by the combination of the two makes a strong statement for the existence of aliens in its own right.
PINECREST, FLA. (WSVN) - Dogs are in for a howling celebration in this year’s annual Howl-O-ween festival at Pinecrest Gardens, where they show off their creative costumes. The contest consisted of three categories. Best group, best small dog, and best large dog. WSVN’s Lynn Martinez served as a judge for...
LONG BEACH — More than 450 contestants were registered to be part of the Haute Dog Howl’oween Parade in Long Beach, with more than 30 vendors tabling products and hosting a pet adoption fair, said Justin Rudd, who organizes the event. Filled bodies of contestants and onlookers, both pooches and...
This is it: Your last chance to enter the Halloween Pet Costume Contest. We want to see your lizard dressed as a wizard, your toy poodle as a toy soldier, your guinea pig as a ballerina. You can submit multiple pets, multiple costumes and send multiple photos as long as...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The facility dogs at Norton Children's Hospital are ready for Halloween. The hospital posted photos of the dogs in their boo-tiful costumes on Facebook Monday morning for a contest it's holding to name the best-dressed doggo. Norton is asking the public to vote on Facebook. Votes...
The Sustainability Club at Colorado Mountain College in Breckenridge is hosting a dog costume contest from 4-5:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29, at the Breckenridge campus, 107 Denison Placer Road. The contest will serve as a fundraiser for the club, with money for entrance fees and raffle tickets all going to...
Enter your furry BFF in the pet Halloween costume contest for a chance to win a $25 Bivouac gift card and a special prize for your pup. Bivouac Ciderworks is closing out “Spooky Month” with a special Yappy Hour and pet costume contest at the dog-friendly North Park tap room, on Thursday, October 28th.
October is Adopt a Shelter Dog Month and Best Friends Animal Society is encouraging anyone who has been thinking about getting a dog to take the plunge and find themselves a new best friend at a local shelter or rescue, since the need is still great. Even with the pandemic...
All of the signs are aligning to make this year’s Haute Dogs Howl’oween Dog Parade the best yet, organizer Justin Rudd said. “This is the 20th year for the parade,” Rudd said. “Last year was supposed to be the 20th, but, you know,” he added, referring to the coronavirus pandemic...
