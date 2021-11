On Sunday Oct. 17, the Cleveland Browns continued to face one of the league’s hardest schedules head on. After losing a nail-biting 47-42 shootout on the road to the electric Los Angeles Chargers, the Browns returned home to face the Arizona Cardinals, the last undefeated team in the NFL. Over 67,000 fans were in attendance at FirstEnergy Stadium to watch one the most anticipated games of the season, as Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield welcomed his old college backup, Cardinals quarterback and early MVP candidate Kyler Murray. Both University of Oklahoma alumni were Heisman Trophy winners in college, first overall picks in the NFL draft and are now faces of two of the most talented teams at the professional level.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO