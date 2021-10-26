CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ant's rally not enough to save Timberwolves

By Chris Schad
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 5 days ago
Bally Sports North

The Minnesota Timberwolves lost their first game of the season on Monday night but they can hang on their hat on the future of Anthony Edwards.

The rising superstar got off to a tough start against the New Orleans Pelicans but exploded for 21 points in the third quarter of a 107-98 defeat.

The early moments of the game were dominated by New Orleans as it used a 14-0 run between the first and second quarters to jump out to an early lead.

A key component of the run was their defense toward Edwards, who was held to two points in the first half as Minnesota went into the locker room down 54-43 at halftime.

The Pelicans' lead swelled to 21 points in the third quarter before Edwards made his first field goal of the game with 8:33 to go. The 3-pointer was a catalyst as Edwards created excitement on both ends of the floor and finished the run with a coast-to-coast slam that cut the Pelicans' lead down to 68-61.

Edwards finished the night with 28 points but the Wolves couldn't match the physicality that the Pelicans brought on Monday night. New Orleans had four players in double figures including Jonas Valanciunas, who put up 22 points and 23 rebounds in the paint.

Karl-Anthony Towns enjoyed a similar night with 32 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists but it wasn't enough as the Timberwolves suffered their first loss of the season.

Even as the Wolves fell entered the loss column, Edwards provided some optimism. With the ability to take over a game, Edwards showed another reason why he can develop into a superstar and carry Minnesota moving forward.

The Spun

Look: This Cheerleader’s Unfortunate Moment Is Going Viral

Every now and then, an unfortunate incident befalls a cheerleader – or several – on the sideline following a play. Well, that was the case once again on Saturday afternoon. During Oklahoma’s game against Texas Tech, Sooners safety Patrick Fields hauled in an interception off of a tipped pass. Fields...
Bring Me The News

Bring Me The News

Minneapolis, MN
