Ex-Titans, Rams coach Jeff Fisher is candidate for USC job?

By Grey Papke
Yardbarker
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFisher is definitely a surprising name to surface here. He has no college experience aside from his current gig advising Eddie George at Tennessee State. Nevertheless, he’s been open to college jobs in the past,...

www.yardbarker.com

Daily Trojan

Mike Tomlin, Jeff Fisher new names in coaching search

In its second half of the season, the 3-4 Trojans head coaching search heating up. Although, USC may be out of Pac-12 Championship contention and as its bowl hopes dwindle with each loss, the drama surrounding the program and its next head coach continues. This past week, former USC quarterback...
LOS ANGELES, CA
On3.com

Conflicting report emerges on USC's interest in Jeff Fisher

Former NFL head coach Jeff Fisher was linked with the USC head coaching vacancy by the Action Network’s Brett McMurphy. A USC alum, Fisher, now 63, currently serves as an advisor at Tennessee State. However, despite the obvious connection, conflicting reports surfaced Sunday night. According to Pac-12 insider Jon Wilner’s...
TENNESSEE STATE
The Spun

Football World Reacts To The Jeff Fisher Speculation

Jeff Fisher is among the more notable USC graduates in the coaching world. He played for the Trojans from 1977-80 before a brief NFL career, and eventually a lengthy tenure as a coach. The Trojans are once again looking for a new head coach, after firing Clay Helton early this...
NFL
The Spun

Former NFL Coach Reportedly ‘In The Mix’ For USC Job

Former USC star and longtime NFL head coach Jeff Fisher is “in the mix” for the coaching vacancy at his alma mater, according to a new report. Action Network college football insider Brett McMurphy broke the news tonight regarding Fisher. The former Trojan defensive back is currently an advisor on the Tennessee State football staff.
NFL
NJ.com

Ex-Eagles assistant in the mix for head coach job at USC, insider says

The USC head coach search is starting to heat up. The Action Network’s Brett McMurphy reports “Ex-NFL coach & USC alum Jeff Fisher is in mix for USC’s coaching position, source told @ActionNetworkHQ. On Monday, former USC QB Carson Palmer said candidates include Penn State’s James Franklin, Iowa State’s Matt Campbell, Cincinnati’s Luke FIckell & Steelers coach Mike Tomlin.”
NFL
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Urban Meyer’s Wife’s Announcement

We’ve heard a lot from Urban Meyer regarding the video that went viral last weekend. The Jacksonville Jaguars head coach was spotted in a bar getting danced on by a young woman who is not his wife. Meyer has since apologized multiple times, admitting what he did was stupid. We...
NFL
The Spun

Look: This Cheerleader’s Unfortunate Moment Is Going Viral

Every now and then, an unfortunate incident befalls a cheerleader – or several – on the sideline following a play. Well, that was the case once again on Saturday afternoon. During Oklahoma’s game against Texas Tech, Sooners safety Patrick Fields hauled in an interception off of a tipped pass. Fields...
SPORTS
