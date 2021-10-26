Singapore's Sunseap explores developing 7-GWp solar farm in Indonesia

MOSCOW, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Russia has set out its grain export taxes for Nov. 10-16, the agriculture ministry said on Friday. The ministry also said it was extending the previous set of taxes, which it introduced from Oct. 27, until Nov. 9 due to a partial workplace shutdown in Russia imposed amid the spread of COVID-19. $ per tonne Wheat Barley Maize (Corn) Nov 10-16 - tax 69.9 54.8 50.1 - indicative price 299.9 263.3 256.6 Oct 27-Nov 9 - tax 67.0 42.6 49.7 - indicative price 295.8 245.9 256.0 Oct 20-26 - tax 61.3 45.9 48.4 - indicative price 287.6 250.6 254.2 Oct 13-19 - tax 58.7 49.4 47.2 - indicative price 283.9 255.6 252.5 Oct 6-12 - tax 57.8 43.1 45.2 - indicative price 282.6 246.6 249.7 Sept 29-Oct 5 - tax 53.5 35.3 46.3 - indicative price 276.5 235.5 251.2 Sept 22-28 - tax 50.9 31.0 47.8 - indicative price 272.8 229.4 253.4 Sept 15-21 - tax 52.5 33.1 49.0 - indicative price 275.0 232.3 255.0 Sept 8-14 - tax 46.5 26.1 51.1 - indicative price 266.5 222.4 258.1 Sept 1-7 - tax 39.4 27.0 51.6 - indicative price 256.4 223.7 258.8 Aug 25-31 - tax 31.7 26.6 49.6 - indicative price 245.3 223.1 255.9 Aug 18-24 - tax 30.4 26.1 49.6 - indicative price 243.5 222.4 255.9 Russia, the world's largest wheat exporter, launched its formula-based duty for grain exports from June as part of measures the government hopes will help stabilise domestic food inflation. The agriculture ministry determines the size of the duty on a weekly basis, based on price indicators reported by traders. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Alexander Marrow)

