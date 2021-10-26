CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Sabres' Rasmus Asplund: Notches helper in win

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Asplund posted an assist, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 5-1 win over...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
WGR550

Anderson leads Sabres to win over Tampa Bay

The Buffalo Sabres withstood a second period charge by the Tampa Bay Lightning to defeat the visitors, 5-1 on Monday night at KeyBank Center. Craig Anderson made 35 saves in the victory. Pat Malacaro has a complete game recap:
NHL
NHL

'He's relentless' | Asplund's work ethic helps fuel Sabres' hot start

Don Granato was asked to define the word "relentless" as it pertained to his preferred playing style early on in training camp, after the Sabres had come back to win their preseason opener in Columbus. His answer foreshadowed one of team's standout performers through its 3-0-0 start. He pointed to...
NHL
News 4 Buffalo

Asplund nets OT winner, Sabres top Ducks 4-3

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Anaheim had scored three unanswered goals, and the Sabres only had one shot on goal in the third period, but it didn’t matter. Buffalo made their opportunities count, and in overtime, Rasmus Asplund delivered the game-winning goal to give them the 4-3 victory. While on the stat sheet it appeared the […]
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Victor Olofsson
Person
Rasmus Asplund
CBS Miami

Former NHL Player Kyle Beach Says He Was Raped, Claims Joel Quenneville Did Nothing

SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – A former National Hockey League player who says he was raped by a coach has come forward publicly and is making accusations against Panthers head coach Joel Quenneville. Former Blackhawks player Kyle Beach says Quenneville knew the coach raped him and did nothing about it. When Quenneville coached the Blackhawks to a Stanley Cup title in 2010, an assistant there was accused of raping a 20-year-old player. Wednesday evening, Beach came forward publicly for the first time. he said he was scared, alone and felt sick to his stomach seeing the man who allegedly raped him parading with the Stanley Cup. He also said team leadership knew what was happening. He went on to say that Quenneville put winning above the investigation into the sexual assault. A new report questions whether Quenneville was part of a culture that looked the other way. Quenneville is due to meet with the NHL commissioner on Thursday.
SUNRISE, FL
WGR550

The Sabres looking to open the season with three wins

Caggiula’s career high is 13 goals which he scored with Edmonton in 67 games. The winger scored goals in college at North Dakota netting 25 in 39 games his senior year. Last year, he had just three goals in 38 games with the Sabres and Arizona.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pim#Swede
artvoice.com

Sabres win their first two games! WHO ARE THESE GUYS?

Buffalo Sabres deliver big in the post-pandemic season opener. Having a roster sheet with a list of players was a must. Drake Caggiula? Vinnie Hinostroza” Where the heck are Eichel and Reinhart!. So it was this past Thursday, as the Buffalo Sabres raised the curtain on the new season, the...
NHL
CBS Sports

Stars' Andrej Sekera: Notches helper Sunday

Sekera posted an assist, two shots on goal, a pair of hits and two PIM in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Senators. Sekera helped out on Joe Pavelski's third-period tally. Through three games, the assist is Sekera's lone point to go with four shots, four hits and three blocked shots. The Slovak hasn't reached double-digits in points since 2016-17, so there's little reason for fantasy managers to track his production regularly during the campaign.
NHL
CBS Sports

Sabres' Dylan Cozens: Two helpers in Tuesday's win

Cozens notched two assists with a plus-1 rating in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Canucks. His second helper of the night set up Jeff Skinner for the eventual game-winner early in the third period. Cozens was held off the scoresheet in Buffalo's first two games of the season, but as long as the 20-year-old is holding down the fort as the team's No. 1 center, he'll have some fantasy appeal.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Buffalo Sabres
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS LA

Dubois, Connor lift Jets past struggling Kings 3-2

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Pierre-Luc Dubois scored twice, Kyle Connor had three assists and the Winnipeg Jets used a third-period charge to defeat the Los Angeles Kings 3-2 on Thursday night. Andrew Copp had a power-play goal for the Jets, who have won four straight. Eric Comrie allowed two goals on 32 shots in his season debut. Rasmus Kupari and Adrian Kempe scored, and Jonathan Quick made 28 saves for the Kings. Los Angeles has not won since beating the Vegas Golden Knights in their opener. The Kings are 0-5-1 in their past six. The Jets kept pushing with their speed to take...
NHL
CBS Sports

Flames' Rasmus Andersson: Provides power-play helper

Andersson notched a power-play assist, two shots on goal and four PIM in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Oilers. Andersson's PIM came after he scuffled with Oilers winger Kailer Yamamoto in the first period. The Swedish blueliner also helped out on Elias Lindholm's third-period tally. With Mark Giordano now in Seattle, Andersson is set to ascend to a top-pairing role full-time in 2021-22. The 24-year-old had 21 points, 68 blocked shots and 96 shots on net in 56 outings last year, but an increased role on the power play should lead to a bump in offense in his fourth full NHL campaign.
NHL
CBS Sports

Oilers' Cody Ceci: Grabs helper in win

Ceci posted an assist, three blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Flames. Ceci helped out on Jesse Puljujarvi's insurance tally in the third period, which was the former's first point with the Oilers. A strong 2020-21 with the Penguins earned Ceci a four-year deal in Edmonton, where he's taken on a second-pairing role. Fantasy managers shouldn't expect more than 20 points out of the 27-year-old, but he could also chip in upwards of 100 hits and blocked shots each.
NHL
CBS Sports

Wild's Kevin Fiala: Draws helper in win

Fiala notched an assist in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Kings. Fiala set up Frederick Gaudreau for the Wild's first goal of the game. That duo, along with Victor Rask, has served as the Wild's third line for the first two games of the year. Fiala has a goal, an assist, five shots on net and a plus-1 rating so far. Fantasy managers need not worry about the third-line designation -- a top-unit power-play role and the general fluidity of head coach Dean Evason's forward group should give Fiala plenty of chances to produce offense.
NHL
CBS Sports

Sabres' Dustin Tokarski: Sharp in shootout win

Tokarski stopped 20 shots in regulation and overtime and two of three shootout attempts in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Coyotes. The 32-year-old goalie was beaten midway through the first period but then slammed the door shut on Arizona the rest of the way to record his first win of the year. Tokarski played 13 games for the Sabres last season, his first NHL action since 2016-17, but it looks like he'll have a bigger role this year behind 40-year-old Craig Anderson -- although few of Tokarski's starts will be against offenses as punchless as the Coyotes.
NHL
CBS Sports

Maple Leafs' Rasmus Sandin: Assist in win

Sandin set up a goal Saturday in a 3-1 win over the Senators. He played 17:50 and ran the second power play unit, and played a solid two-way game. He even ended up plus-2. Sandin appears ready to be a permanent NHLer and fantasy play. And at 21, his future is bright.
NHL
CBS Sports

Panthers' Gustav Forsling: Two more helpers in win

Forsling picked up two assists Saturday in a 5-1 win over the Islanders. He now has three helpers in two games. Forsling won't keep this up, but he can help you backfill an injury. And he'll set a career mark in points this season given the strength of the Florida offence.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy