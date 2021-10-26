Sabres' Rasmus Asplund: Notches helper in win

The Buffalo Sabres withstood a second period charge by the Tampa Bay Lightning to defeat the visitors, 5-1 on Monday night at KeyBank Center. Craig Anderson made 35 saves in the victory. Pat Malacaro has a complete game recap:
Don Granato was asked to define the word "relentless" as it pertained to his preferred playing style early on in training camp, after the Sabres had come back to win their preseason opener in Columbus. His answer foreshadowed one of team's standout performers through its 3-0-0 start. He pointed to...
The Buffalo Sabres got off to a quick start in the first visit to the Honda Center in over two years. The Anaheim Ducks were all over the Sabres in the first period, but that didn’t stop the Sabres from grabbing the lead early.
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Anaheim had scored three unanswered goals, and the Sabres only had one shot on goal in the third period, but it didn’t matter. Buffalo made their opportunities count, and in overtime, Rasmus Asplund delivered the game-winning goal to give them the 4-3 victory. While on the stat sheet it appeared the […]
SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – A former National Hockey League player who says he was raped by a coach has come forward publicly and is making accusations against Panthers head coach Joel Quenneville.
Former Blackhawks player Kyle Beach says Quenneville knew the coach raped him and did nothing about it.
When Quenneville coached the Blackhawks to a Stanley Cup title in 2010, an assistant there was accused of raping a 20-year-old player.
Wednesday evening, Beach came forward publicly for the first time.
he said he was scared, alone and felt sick to his stomach seeing the man who allegedly raped him parading with the Stanley Cup. He also said team leadership knew what was happening. He went on to say that Quenneville put winning above the investigation into the sexual assault.
A new report questions whether Quenneville was part of a culture that looked the other way.
Quenneville is due to meet with the NHL commissioner on Thursday.
Caggiula’s career high is 13 goals which he scored with Edmonton in 67 games. The winger scored goals in college at North Dakota netting 25 in 39 games his senior year. Last year, he had just three goals in 38 games with the Sabres and Arizona.
Buffalo Sabres deliver big in the post-pandemic season opener. Having a roster sheet with a list of players was a must. Drake Caggiula? Vinnie Hinostroza” Where the heck are Eichel and Reinhart!. So it was this past Thursday, as the Buffalo Sabres raised the curtain on the new season, the...
Two goals less than a minute apart early in the third period helped pace the Buffalo Sabres to a 5-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday night at KeyBank Center. Buffalo has begun the season with three straight victories.
Sekera posted an assist, two shots on goal, a pair of hits and two PIM in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Senators. Sekera helped out on Joe Pavelski's third-period tally. Through three games, the assist is Sekera's lone point to go with four shots, four hits and three blocked shots. The Slovak hasn't reached double-digits in points since 2016-17, so there's little reason for fantasy managers to track his production regularly during the campaign.
Cozens notched two assists with a plus-1 rating in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Canucks. His second helper of the night set up Jeff Skinner for the eventual game-winner early in the third period. Cozens was held off the scoresheet in Buffalo's first two games of the season, but as long as the 20-year-old is holding down the fort as the team's No. 1 center, he'll have some fantasy appeal.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Pierre-Luc Dubois scored twice, Kyle Connor had three assists and the Winnipeg Jets used a third-period charge to defeat the Los Angeles Kings 3-2 on Thursday night.
Andrew Copp had a power-play goal for the Jets, who have won four straight. Eric Comrie allowed two goals on 32 shots in his season debut.
Rasmus Kupari and Adrian Kempe scored, and Jonathan Quick made 28 saves for the Kings. Los Angeles has not won since beating the Vegas Golden Knights in their opener. The Kings are 0-5-1 in their past six.
The Jets kept pushing with their speed to take...
Andersson notched a power-play assist, two shots on goal and four PIM in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Oilers. Andersson's PIM came after he scuffled with Oilers winger Kailer Yamamoto in the first period. The Swedish blueliner also helped out on Elias Lindholm's third-period tally. With Mark Giordano now in Seattle, Andersson is set to ascend to a top-pairing role full-time in 2021-22. The 24-year-old had 21 points, 68 blocked shots and 96 shots on net in 56 outings last year, but an increased role on the power play should lead to a bump in offense in his fourth full NHL campaign.
Ceci posted an assist, three blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Flames. Ceci helped out on Jesse Puljujarvi's insurance tally in the third period, which was the former's first point with the Oilers. A strong 2020-21 with the Penguins earned Ceci a four-year deal in Edmonton, where he's taken on a second-pairing role. Fantasy managers shouldn't expect more than 20 points out of the 27-year-old, but he could also chip in upwards of 100 hits and blocked shots each.
Fiala notched an assist in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Kings. Fiala set up Frederick Gaudreau for the Wild's first goal of the game. That duo, along with Victor Rask, has served as the Wild's third line for the first two games of the year. Fiala has a goal, an assist, five shots on net and a plus-1 rating so far. Fantasy managers need not worry about the third-line designation -- a top-unit power-play role and the general fluidity of head coach Dean Evason's forward group should give Fiala plenty of chances to produce offense.
Tokarski stopped 20 shots in regulation and overtime and two of three shootout attempts in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Coyotes. The 32-year-old goalie was beaten midway through the first period but then slammed the door shut on Arizona the rest of the way to record his first win of the year. Tokarski played 13 games for the Sabres last season, his first NHL action since 2016-17, but it looks like he'll have a bigger role this year behind 40-year-old Craig Anderson -- although few of Tokarski's starts will be against offenses as punchless as the Coyotes.
Sandin set up a goal Saturday in a 3-1 win over the Senators. He played 17:50 and ran the second power play unit, and played a solid two-way game. He even ended up plus-2. Sandin appears ready to be a permanent NHLer and fantasy play. And at 21, his future is bright.
Forsling picked up two assists Saturday in a 5-1 win over the Islanders. He now has three helpers in two games. Forsling won't keep this up, but he can help you backfill an injury. And he'll set a career mark in points this season given the strength of the Florida offence.
