Jordan Brand fans were elated to hear that the highly-coveted Air Jordan 1 Hi’ 85 model was coming back in February of 2020 as this silhouette is often looked at the closest to the original shape that Michael Jordan rocked in his prime days with the Chicago Bulls. You would think that after the “New Beginnings” and the “Varsity Red” pairs dropped in 2020 that this would’ve spawned a more consistent output of colorways both retro and new alike, but Jordan Brand is pushing this model at a snail’s pace. The only pair that dropped in 2021 that has launched so far is “Neutral Grey” iteration, but it seems as though its catalog will be broadening shortly as the Air Jordan 1 Hi ‘85 “Georgetown” has just emerged.

APPAREL ・ 4 DAYS AGO