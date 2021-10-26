High school scores and top performers for Oct. 25-30

Here's a look at the highlights from Monday's high school action on the SouthCoast. Ava Crane was 37 for 42 at the net with 19 kills, five aces and 12 digs to lead Dartmouth to a 25-12, 25-19, 17-25, 25-15 win. Sorelle Lawton was 35 for 40 at the net with 15 kills, three aces, 19 for 21 on serve receive and 19 digs. Lauren Augusto ran the court extremely well with 40 assists, 10 digs and three aces. Gaby Velazquez was 21 for 25 at the net with eight kills and 12 for 13 on serve receive with 10 digs. Brooke Davis added three kills, nine service points and 10 digs while Lexi Nicolosi had four digs. Dartmouth honored seniors Lawton, Lilly Wheaton and Amelia Ablett. Dartmouth (14-2) visits Barnstable on Wednesday.

5 DAYS AGO