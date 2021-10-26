CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

High school scores and top performers for Oct. 25-30

heraldmailmedia.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePIAA District 3 Class 3A first round: Greencastle-Antrim 8, Cocalico 1. • Courtney Andruczk and Haley Noblit, Greencastle-Antrim...

www.heraldmailmedia.com

Comments / 0

Related
WTAJ

Sportsbeat: Week 10 – High School football scores and highlights for Oct. 29

Altoona: 7State College: 21QTR: FINAL Click here for Game of the Week for highlights Bellwood: 25Claysburg: 8QTR: FINAL Click here for highlights St. Marys: 14Tyrone: 28QTR: FINAL Click here for highlights Somerset: 14Central: 61QTR: FINAL Click here for highlights Linsly: 14Hollidaysburg: 19QTR: FINAL Click here for highlights Bishop Guilfoyle: 10Bedford: 28QTR: FINAL Click here for […]
ALTOONA, PA
Beaver County Times

Friday's Pennsylvania high school football state scores, Oct. 15

Pennsylvania high school football results from Friday:. Albert Gallatin vs. Weir, W.Va., ppd. Bethlehem Center vs. Frazier, ppd. Conneaut, Ohio vs. Titusville, ppd. to Oct 16th. Edison vs. Fels, ccd. Glendale vs. Juniata Valley, ccd. Greenville vs. South Williamsport, ccd. Northwestern vs. Warren, ppd. to Oct 16th. Octorara vs. Pequea...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
MaxPreps

MaxPreps Top 25 high school football scores: No. 1 Mater Dei faces rival No. 8 Servite on Saturday

There are some huge high school football matchups this week involving MaxPreps Top 25 teams but none bigger than No. 1 Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) vs. No. 8 Servite (Anaheim, Calif.) on Saturday at Santa Ana Bowl. The Monarchs have won nine straight against their Trinity League rival and are winning by average margin of 41.3 points per game this season.
HIGH SCHOOL
CBS Sports

MaxPreps Top 25 high school football scores: Hoover upsets No. 4 Thompson 24-21

No. 4 Thompson (Alabaster, Ala.) could not overcome an injury to its starting quarterback Conner Harrell and the Warriors had their 27-game winning streak snapped with a 24-21 loss against Hoover (Ala.). Harrell did not return for the second half and the Buccaneers overcame a 21-10 halftime deficit and shutout the back-to-back 7A state champs 14-0 in the final 24 minutes. Hoover's senior quarterback Bennett Meredith found Jabari Gaines from eight yards out with 14-seconds remaining for the game-winning score.
Cleveland.com

Check out cleveland.com High School Football Top 25 Roundup for Friday, Oct. 22

CLEVELAND, Ohio — This post has been updated to include a recap or link to every Friday game in the Top 25. The Ohio High School Athletic Association has expanded the playoffs this season as the top 16 teams in each region will qualify for the postseason. The higher-seeded team will host first- and second-round games before neutral sites are used. The playoff schedule will be released on Sunday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Girls Soccer#Golf#Greencastle Antrim 8#The Blue Devils
CBS Sports

in huge Trinity League showdownMaxPreps Top 25 high school football scores: No. 4 St. John Bosco beats No. 5 Servite 24-10

For the second straight week the most anticipated game of the weekend featured Trinity League powers as No. 4 St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) improved to 9-1 with an impressive 24-10 win over No. 5 Servite (Anaheim, Calif.). The Braves defense came up with huge stops all night and on a crucial 4th-and-5 Katin Houser found Chedon James for a 39-yard touchdown pass that iced the game with 2:26 remaining.
BELLFLOWER, CA
elisportsnetwork.com

How The Times' top 25 high school football teams fared Friday

A look at how The Times’ top 25 high school football teams in the Southland fared on Friday, Oct. 22. Ben Verlander recapped Yordan Alvarezes’ historic ALCS and why he deserved to be the ALCS MVP. He also explained how great it was to be able to witness Alvarez and Enrique Hernandez both excel in the series between the Boston Red Sox and the Houston Astros. ESN FeedsThis post was […]
South Coast Today

High school scores from Monday, Oct. 25: Dartmouth knocks off Duxbury for 14th win

Here's a look at the highlights from Monday's high school action on the SouthCoast. Ava Crane was 37 for 42 at the net with 19 kills, five aces and 12 digs to lead Dartmouth to a 25-12, 25-19, 17-25, 25-15 win. Sorelle Lawton was 35 for 40 at the net with 15 kills, three aces, 19 for 21 on serve receive and 19 digs. Lauren Augusto ran the court extremely well with 40 assists, 10 digs and three aces. Gaby Velazquez was 21 for 25 at the net with eight kills and 12 for 13 on serve receive with 10 digs. Brooke Davis added three kills, nine service points and 10 digs while Lexi Nicolosi had four digs. Dartmouth honored seniors Lawton, Lilly Wheaton and Amelia Ablett. Dartmouth (14-2) visits Barnstable on Wednesday.
heraldmailmedia.com

Boonsboro in second place, Dehoff tied for third in state 2A-1A golf

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Boonsboro's Morgan Dehoff finished Tuesday's 2A-1A semifinal round tied for third place with a 4-over 75 in the Maryland state golf championship at the University of Maryland. Dehoff trails the leader — North East's Noah Wallace, who fired a 1-over 72 — by three strokes entering...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Education
Sports
Blue Devils
NewsBreak
Sports
heraldmailmedia.com

Aaron Brooks brings fellow NCAA champs to Waynesboro

WAYNESBORO, Pa. — Imagine three NBA stars leading a local basketball camp. The vibe was similar to that Sunday at the Waynesboro Fall Wrestling Clinic in the gymnasium of Waynesboro Area Senior High School. Not only was Hagerstown native Aaron Brooks there, he also brought two of his Penn State...
WMBD/WYZZ

High School Football Playoffs Roundup for Oct. 30, 2021

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Tri-Valley, Farmington, Tremont, Dee-Mack and Prairie Central are among the winners in our highlights from the first round of the high school football playoffs. Enjoy the highlights! CLASS 1A: Ridgeview-Lexington defeats Rushville-Industry, 34-6 CLASS 2A: Farmington defeats El Paso-Gridley, 42-6 Tremont defeats Momence, 16-0 Tri-Valley defeats Rockridge, 47-42 Dee-Mack defeats North […]
PEORIA, IL
heraldmailmedia.com

Girls soccer playoffs: Smithsburg, Williamsport open with wins

Amanda Hawbecker had two goals and an assist to lead the Leopards past the visiting Blazers (4-8). Lexi Linetty had three assists for Smithsburg (6-7-2), while Maddie Kesselring, Nicole Calp and Izzy Corson each scored a goal and Lynnae Snyder added an assist. The Leopards will travel to play top-seeded...
heraldmailmedia.com

Week 9 highlights: South strikes early and defeats North in city rivalry game

South Hagerstown landed a quick haymaker and controlled the annual Hagerstown city football game, defeating host North Hagerstown 28-7 on Friday night at Callas Stadium. Teriq Morris returned the opening kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown, and Jaiden Bowens threw a 12-yard TD pass to Jaiden Bowins later in the first quarter to give the Rebels (5-4) a 14-0 lead.
HAGERSTOWN, MD
heraldmailmedia.com

Hubs top Rebels in JV Gridiron Classic

TJ Foltz ran for three touchdowns and Van Spence rushed for 265 yards and scored two TDs, leading North Hagerstown to a 33-30 victory over rival South Hagerstown in the JV Gridiron Classic on Thursday night at School Stadium. Also for the Hubs, Evan Foster had an interception and Ethan...
HAGERSTOWN, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy