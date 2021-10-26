Volunteers envision a day where it’s safe to fish in these polluted waters

Join Geauga Soil and Water Conservation District and communities throughout Ohio in recognizing this week (October 17-23, 2021) as Stormwater Awareness Week!. Did you know that estimates say almost 70% of the pollution in our rivers, streams, and lakes is carried there by stormwater runoff after a rain or snow event? Geauga County has thousands of miles of open drainage including our ditches, streams, and rivers. This drainage collects water from over 400 square miles of land (256,000 acres) throughout the county. Unfortunately, this water also includes pollutants from across the landscape. The collective accumulation of runoff from our yards, driveways, and streets – from lawn fertilizers to vehicle fluids, animal wastes to failing septics, and construction sediment to roadside trash – all makes its way to our waterways after a storm.

GEAUGA COUNTY, OH ・ 12 DAYS AGO