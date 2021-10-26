CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘4400’: Joseph David-Jones on Jharrel Breaking the Rules, His Brother & More

By Meredith Jacobs, TV Insider
 5 days ago

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the 4400 series premiere “Past Is Prologue.”]. Jharrel...

CBS Detroit

Brittany Adebumola And Joseph David-Jones Say ‘The 4400’ Is ‘A Beautiful Companion To The Original’

(CBS) – The CW welcomes The 4400 to its Monday night lineup starting October 25th at 9/8c. The 4400 stars Brittany Adebumola (as Shanice Murray) and Joseph David-Jones (as Jharrel Mateo) in a reboot of the 2004 series by the same name. In an instant, 4,400 missing people mysteriously return no idea where they were or how they haven’t aged a day since their disappearance.
Singer Chanté Moore Announces Engagement to Former BET Exec Stephen Hill

R&B songstress Chante Moore and former BET executive Stephen G. Hill have announced their engagement. The singer went public with their relationship while on baecation with Hill, who celebrated his 60 birthday on Tuesday (Oct. 26). Both shared the same photo on their Instagram accounts, showing them cozied up on a boat watching the sunset over the ocean. Moore captioned the photo with lyrics from “Happier Than the Morning Sun” by Stevie Wonder.
Radar Online.com

Jennifer Garner Removes Ring From That Finger Amid Speculation She's Engaged To On-Again Boyfriend John Miller

When Jennifer Garner was spotted wearing a ring on that finger, the rumor mill began turning with speculation she might be engaged to her on-again boyfriend, John Miller. The 49-year-old actress was photographed frolicking around Miller's New York City neighborhood last week. It was hard not to notice the metal band on her left ring finger, especially because she seemed to be showing it off.
Essence

This Week In Black Love: Chante Moore, Stephen Hill Are Engaged, Michael B. Jordan And Family Support Lori & More

There was engagement news, a new couple making it IG official, a "cheeky" birthday trip and the first rollouts of couple Halloween costumes. Sure, we say it every week, but we’re not kidding when we say this week was a very busy one for Black love. There was engagement news, an IG official moment for a new couple, a “cheeky” birthday trip (more on that later for context) and themed party, the first rollouts of couple Halloween costumes and just plenty of PDA displayed on the ‘gram. We couldn’t get enough of it! So we relived all the moments to share them with you here in our weekly recap of all things Black love. In case you missed these moments, scroll down to feel all warm and fuzzy from the love that was shown this week.
Darius McCrary Engaged To Rick James’ Ex-Wife

Darius McCrary has been in the news as of late. Last week the former “Family Matters” star revealed he’s engaged after photos and videos posted by trans reality star Sidney Starr went viral. Folks online quickly thought the two were a couple, but according to McCrary they’re just friends. He said as much in a video with his TV mom Jo Marie Payton and also said he’s got a fiancé.
Gephardt Daily

Mark Harmon leaves ‘NCIS’ after 18 seasons

Oct. 12 (UPI) — Longtime “NCIS” star Mark Harmon has left the show after 18 seasons. The 70-year-old actor appeared as Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs in his final episode of the police procedural series Monday. Monday’s episode showed Gibbs (Harmon) decide to remain in Alaska indefinitely after solving a...
Reality Tea

Andy Cohen Says Vicki Gunvalson’s Family Van Phone Call Is His Favorite Real Housewives Moment

The new book, Not All Diamonds and Rosé: The Inside Story of The Real Housewives From the People Who Lived It by entertainment writer Dave Quinn, was released this week and the book takes a deep dive into all the Real Housewives series. The book contains more than 100 interviews with former and current cast members along with […] The post Andy Cohen Says Vicki Gunvalson’s Family Van Phone Call Is His Favorite Real Housewives Moment appeared first on Reality Tea.
TVLine

Neil Patrick Harris' Uncoupled Comedy Adds Tuc Watkins as Ex-Hubby; Tisha Campbell, Marcia Gay Harden Also Cast

Neil Patrick Harris and Tuc Watkins will play almost-exes in Darren Star’s new Netflix series Uncoupled. The recently announced half-hour comedy is centered on NPH’s Michael Lawson, who thinks his life is perfect until his husband blindsides him by walking out the door after 17 years. “Overnight, Michael has to confront two nightmares: losing what he thought was his soulmate and suddenly finding himself a single gay man in his mid-forties,” per the official logline. Watkins — whose myriad credits include ABC’s One Life to Live and Desperate Housewives, as well as Netflix’s The Boys in the Band — will recur as...
Dr. Heavenly Kimes Says She Was Betrayed While Filming ‘Married to Medicine’ Season 9

Dr. Heavenly Kimes had issues with Quad Webb. “Married to Medicine” star Dr. Heavenly Kimes is serious about her friendships. On the latest season, Heavenly was hurt after she had a social media spat with Quad Webb. Quad took to Instagram to post new photos of herself rocking a s*xy swimsuit. So Heavenly responded. And she did so by using an emoji. Quad mistook the emoji for shade. So she clapped back by going all the way in on Heavenly’s looks and body. She called out Heavenly about getting work done. Quad also said that Heavenly got work done and still can’t look as great as she naturally does.
