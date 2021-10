Japan’s Princess Mako, the niece of Emperor Naruhito, has officially married her non-royal boyfriend on Tuesday 26 October, a union that has seen her giving up her royal status.The princess and Kei Komuro had planned to marry in November 2018, but delayed their wedding due to a financial dispute reportedly involving Komuro’s family.According to reports, the couple plan to move to the US after they are wed and have been dubbed Japan’s Harry and Meghan by local media.Here is everything we know about Princess Mako’s fiancé:Who is Kei Komuro?Kei Komuro is a 30-year-old lawyer who has been engaged to Princess...

