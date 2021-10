This is Oak Ridge High School’s Homecoming Week and the following students are members of the 2021 Homecoming Court. The homecoming king and queen will be crowned during half-time festivities of the football game against Campbell County on Friday, Oct. 29, at Blankenship Field, according the a news release. The students' biographical information below was supplied to the newspaper by ORHS Student Council sponsor Ashley Wagner.

OAK RIDGE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO