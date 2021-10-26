Sabres' Zemgus Girgensons: Garners assist Monday

If there was any comfortable guarantee to be made about the NHL season, it was this: The Buffalo Sabres were going to be garbage. This was because they had been garbage last year, and the year before that, and the year before that, all the way back as far as at least the last lockout, and they had only become more of a disaster in the 2021 offseason. The team’s relationship with Jack Eichel, the franchise’s centerpiece and lone bright spot since he debuted with the team in 2015, has completely deteriorated over conflicting medical views on the herniated disc in his neck, and as a result the Sabres have been struggling to find some way to get him out of Buffalo. What they’ve been left with, then, is more or less the desolate roster of a team that finished last year 28th in goals scored and 29th in goals against—now minus its best player (and its second-best, with Sam Reinhart traded to Florida).

NHL ・ 10 DAYS AGO