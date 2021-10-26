CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sabres' Zemgus Girgensons: Garners assist Monday

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Girgensons posted an assist and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 5-1 win over the Lightning. Girgensons set up Robert Hagg's empty-net...

www.cbssports.com

OK, What The Heck Is Going On With The Sabres?

If there was any comfortable guarantee to be made about the NHL season, it was this: The Buffalo Sabres were going to be garbage. This was because they had been garbage last year, and the year before that, and the year before that, all the way back as far as at least the last lockout, and they had only become more of a disaster in the 2021 offseason. The team’s relationship with Jack Eichel, the franchise’s centerpiece and lone bright spot since he debuted with the team in 2015, has completely deteriorated over conflicting medical views on the herniated disc in his neck, and as a result the Sabres have been struggling to find some way to get him out of Buffalo. What they’ve been left with, then, is more or less the desolate roster of a team that finished last year 28th in goals scored and 29th in goals against—now minus its best player (and its second-best, with Sam Reinhart traded to Florida).
The injury bug is hitting the Sabres

Robert Hagg is ninth in the NHL in blocked shots with nine in three games. That’s only two behind the league leaders. Hagg is fourth on the Sabres in ice-time at 19:02 per game. He said he understands what his role is on this team
So, How About the Buffalo Sabres?

The Buffalo Sabres currently sit first in the NHL after a week of play. The sample size is small, the teams they've beaten aren't world beaters and things are about to get dicey, but the Sabres have definitely played better than expected at this point.
Buffalo Sabres Stay Unbeaten

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. The Buffalo Sabres had an embarrassing 2020-21 campaign, which resulted in their...
The Morning After: The Sabres Are Undefeated

The Rochester Americans open their AHL campaign on Sunday afternoon. Tune in on AHL TV (free preview!!) at 3 p.m. as they visit the Utica Comets. Before the game, check out Bryan’s in-depth look at this year’s roster. [Die by the Blade]. After Saturday’s Sabres game, Cody Eakin said the...
If The Sabres Build It, The Fans Will Come

After years of struggle, the Buffalo Sabres need something special to ensure fans that they’re a team worth watching. Through the first two games of the 2021-22 NHL season, the Sabres have looked, well, good. It’s an incredibly small sample size, and years of suffering are finally visible at KeyBank Center in the small crowds who came to each of those first games.
Christian Wolanin claimed by the Sabres

The Buffalo Sabres have claimed defenseman Christian Wolanin off of waivers from the Los Angeles Kings. Wolanin, 26, was placed on the wire yesterday, and while the Kings hoped he would clear and be assigned to the Ontario Reign in the American Hockey League, that wasn’t the case. Wolanin didn’t...
Okposo, Girgensons propel Sabres past Canucks for third straight win

BUFFALO -- The Buffalo Sabres won their third straight game to start the season, 5-2 against the Vancouver Canucks at KeyBank Center on Tuesday. Kyle Okposo and Zemgus Girgensons each had a goal and an assist, and Jeff Skinner and Tage Thompson scored 23 seconds apart in the third period for the Sabres (3-0-0), who have won three in a row to start the season for the first time since their four-game run in 2008-09. Craig Anderson made 32 saves.
Sabres' Craig Anderson: In goal Tuesday

Anderson will get the starting nod for Tuesday's home clash with Vancouver, Ben Kuzma of The Vancouver Province reports. Anderson performed well in the season opener, as he made 30 of a possible 31 saves in a winning effort. The 40-year-old netminder should see the bulk of the workload this year but figures to share a portion of the starts with backup Dustin Tokarski.
Canucks attempt to foil Sabres in Buffalo

No Jack Eichel, no problem. With their star center's future in limbo because of a herniated disk in his neck and a likely trade, the Buffalo Sabres enter Tuesday night's game with the visiting Vancouver Canucks with a surprising share of first place in the Atlantic Division thanks to opening theseason with consecutive wins for the second time in three seasons.
Are The Buffalo Sabres Actually Good?

Before the start of the 2021-2022 season, most assumed that the Buffalo Sabres would finish last or near last of the standings. It's understandable; the Sabres haven't made the playoffs in a decade, they've finished last multiple times since then (including last season), and lost Sam Reinhart, Jake McCabe, and Linus Ullmark. Jack Eichel is out with an injury and waiting an anticipated trade.
Sabres game 4 preview

The 3-0 Sabres host the 1-1 Boston Bruins. The Sabres are coming off of a 5-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks. The Bruins are coming off of a 6-3 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers. The Sabres look to make a statement to the rest of the league in the first...
Sabres Notes: Eichel, Eakin, Samuelsson

Jack Eichel’s camp plans to make one final push to Sabres management about getting his desired disk replacement surgery and has been collecting medical opinions to support their desire, reports ESPN’s Emily Kaplan. The center’s case is well-known at this point and Kaplan suggests that the next step could be a grievance which, to this point, has been the last resort option. A handful of teams are believed to be in the mix for Eichel in a trade with Buffalo now being amenable to at least part of the return being conditional depending on how he recovers from the surgery. Of course, for things to get to that part, he has to have the surgery first and will be out for a significant amount of time regardless of which procedure he winds up having.
Need to Know: Bruins at Sabres

BUFFALO - John Moore has gone through the gamut of emotions over the past seven months. Among the ups and downs the veteran blue liner has experienced: a hip arthroscopy and labral repair, a grueling six-month rehabilitation, a strong preseason showing, a trip through waivers, and a return to the Bruins roster.
Devils Outlast Sabres in Overtime

New Jersey Devils Goals: Nico Hischier, Pavel Zacha. Cozens! First of the year. Thanks to a slick Jeff Skinner drawing a penalty on Siegenthaler, Cozens buried one from the slot to the right corner for his first of the year. With Zemgus taking on Bergeron last night and Devils being Hughes-less, Cozens is showing up against these lesser matchups. Just what we love to see from the youngin’.
Sabres fall to Bruins, 4-1

Victor Olofsson scored a late goal to prevent a shutout, but the Buffalo Sabres fell 4-1 to the Boston Bruins at KeyBank Center on Friday. The loss snapped Buffalo’s three-game winning streak to begin the season. David Pastrnak, Tomas Nosek, Charlie Coyle, and Taylor Hall scored goals for the Bruins....
Analyzing the Sabres’ Personal Goal Songs

While I read Jeff Miers’ recent piece for The Buffalo News on his thoughts about the Buffalo Sabres’ individual goal songs, I reflected on another idea for a piece I had a few days for Die By the Blade. It’s undoubtedly neat to get an arts/music critic’s thoughts - but what about someone whose very specialty *is* hockey music?
Sabres host the Lightning in Buffalo on Monday

Tampa Bay Lightning (2-2-1, fourth in the Atlantic) vs. Buffalo Sabres (3-1-1, second in the Atlantic) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sabres +173, Lightning -209; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres host the Tampa Bay Lightning. Buffalo finished 15-34-7 overall during the 2020-21 season while going 8-16-4 at home. The...
Sabres' Robert Hagg: Unlikely source of offense Monday

Hagg scored an empty-net goal, supplied an assist, went plus-3 and blocked three shots in Monday's 5-1 win over the Lightning. Hagg's Sabres tenure began with five scoreless performances before Monday's two-point effort. The 26-year-old has never had more than 20 points in a season, needing all 82 games in 2018-19 to reach the mark. He's provided 18 hits, 15 blocks and a plus-2 rating in six contests so far, but he's more of a physical presence than a reliable scorer from the blue line.
Sabres' Craig Anderson: Defending net Monday

Anderson will be in goal versus the Lightning at home Monday. Anderson has started the year with a 2-1-0 record and 2.01 GAA after taking over as the No. 1 option in Buffalo. The 40-year-old netminder should continue to receive the majority of the starts heading into the rest of the 2021-22 campaign, making him a useable fantasy target on the free-agent wire.
