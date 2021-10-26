Panthers' Anthony Duclair: Secures win with empty-netter

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. - A hot start has led to an early-season promotion for Anthony Duclair. After being moved up from the fourth to first line during Saturday's victory over the Islanders, the speedy forward was back in that same spot during practice at the Panthers IceDen on Monday, skating on the right side of a line that also featured Aleksander Barkov and Carter Verhaeghe.
CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – Anthony Duclair is no stranger to bouncing around the Florida Panthers lineup. Since his arrival in South Florida prior to last season, Duclair has seen time on all four of Florida’s forward lines at one point or another. He spent the majority of last season skating...
The Florida Panthers -- off to the best seven-game start in franchise history -- defeated the visiting Boston Bruins 4-1 on Wednesday night in Sunrise, Fla. Florida (7-0-0) got one goal each from Mason Marchment, Eetu Luostarinen, Anthony Duclair and Owen Tippett (empty net). The Panthers also benefitted from Sergei Bobrovsky's 30 saves, three assists from Gustav Forsling and two assists from Sam Reinhart.
Every now and then, an unfortunate incident befalls a cheerleader – or several – on the sideline following a play. Well, that was the case once again on Saturday afternoon. During Oklahoma’s game against Texas Tech, Sooners safety Patrick Fields hauled in an interception off of a tipped pass. Fields...
The Ole Miss defense has developed a reputation this year for faking injuries to slow down opposing offenses. That certainly seemed to be in play again on Saturday night against Auburn. As you can see below, Ole Miss defender KD Hill suffered a gruesome injury against the Tigers. … Just...
With Wisconsin leading Iowa 20-7 late in the third quarter, sophomore tight end Clay Cundiff was seriously injured. Cundiff got rolled up on by a few teammates from behind, and the training staff immediately called for an ambulance to transport Cundiff from the field directly to the hospital. As they...
Forsling picked up two assists Saturday in a 5-1 win over the Islanders. He now has three helpers in two games. Forsling won't keep this up, but he can help you backfill an injury. And he'll set a career mark in points this season given the strength of the Florida offence.
No. 5 Ohio State needed a spark up just three points late in the second quarter against No. 20 Penn State with the Nittany Lions driving to take the lead. The Buckeyes got that spark ... just from an unexpected source. With 2:36 remaining in the second quarter, Ohio State...
Middlebury improved to 9-3-1 on the season with a 3-1 road win at Keene State (3-6-3) on Tuesday evening. The Panthers return to action on Saturday when they visit Trinity for an 11:00 a.m. contest. Middlebury pressured early, breaking through at the 25:28 mark with the first of his career...
PRAIRIE VIEW – A walk in the park it was not, but the Prairie View A&M came through in the clutch wining 3-0 for their second Southwestern Conference victory of the season by the scores of 25-19, 25-20, 29-27. "It's exciting watching the team bring it all together after the way played Florida A&M", said head PVAMU volleyball coach TaCho Tyler. "Even with two starters out everyone stepped up, came with the hustle and drive and started winning."
The Stockbridge football team sent a large Homecoming crowd home happy after taking down St. Charles 28-14 Friday, October 18. The Panthers used a fast start to take an early lead. They recovered an onside kick on the opening kickoff and just a couple of plaus later Rily Kennedy ran...
Gagner scored an empty-net goal on his lone shot of the game in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Canucks. The veteran forward found the open cage from all the way inside his own blueline to put the finishing touches on Detroit's first win of the season. Gagner skated on the right side of Detroit's third line with Vladislav Namestnikov and Michael Rasmussen and compiled just under 17 minutes of ice time.
Knight turned aside 30 shots in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Lightning. He was brilliant in his season debut, taking a shutout into the third period until Brayden Point got a puck past him. Knight remains behind Sergei Bobrovsky on the depth chart for now, but if the veteran netminder struggles once again, the 20-year-old may be ready to handle a much more significant role for the Panthers.
The Great Bend Panthers began the final week of the regular season with a 1-0 win over Liberal Monday at Cavanaugh Field. Great Bend, who improves to 5-9-1 on the season, will play their final game before post season play begins on Thursday at home against McPherson. Regional play begins...
For the first time as a head football coach, Woodville’s Matt Sanders will coach a game in his native Blount County. Sanders’ Panthers square off with Appalachian Friday night at AHS’ James E. Carr Stadium in Class 1A Region 7 finale for both teams. “Going to have a lot of...
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Kirk Cousins completed a 27-yard touchdown pass to K.J. Osborn on the first possession of overtime to lift the Minnesota Vikings to a wild 34-28 victory over the Carolina Panthers. Cousins threw for 373 yards and three touchdowns against the league’s top-ranked pass defense, Dalvin Cook...
If you late getting to you seat in Thursday’s Madill at Pauls Valley game, you may have missed all the scoring. Over the first quarter and a half, Pauls Valley took a 10-7 lead. During the final two and a half quarters it was the defense’s that shined as PV held on for a huge 10-7 win in District 3A-2 action.
The Lake County High School boys soccer team played three games last week and won each by a comfortable margin. On Wednesday, Oct. 13, the Panthers played a league game against Bennett High School. The away game ended in a 7-0 score with Lake County’s team scoring three goals in the first half and another four in the second half.
RANDOLPH — Wausa wanted to make sure they were not only playoff bound, but that they secured themselves a solid spot in the Class D2 field. They sure did that, as they rolled to a 69-6 win over rivals Randolph, to wrap the regular season with a 4-4 record. They are now the East bracket’s No. 14 seed as the Vikings will travel to No. 3 Bloomfield (7-1) for a Thursday kickoff.
