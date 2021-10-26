Panthers' Anthony Duclair: Secures win with empty-netter

PRAIRIE VIEW – A walk in the park it was not, but the Prairie View A&M came through in the clutch wining 3-0 for their second Southwestern Conference victory of the season by the scores of 25-19, 25-20, 29-27. "It's exciting watching the team bring it all together after the way played Florida A&M", said head PVAMU volleyball coach TaCho Tyler. "Even with two starters out everyone stepped up, came with the hustle and drive and started winning."

