CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Panthers' Sam Bennett: Assists on pair of goals

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Bennett registered two assists and four shots in Monday's 5-3 win over Arizona. Bennett set up...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

Recap: Bennett hat trick powers Panthers to 5-1 win over Islanders

Sam Bennett provided all the offense the Florida Panthers needed in a 5-1 victory over the New York Islanders at FLA Live Arena. Bennett scored from in-close off a rebound of Radkos Gudas’ shot in the first period. Sam Bennett buries a rebound after Radko Gudas snaps a shot on...
NHL
chatsports.com

Islanders again struggle defensively, allow five goals in loss to Panthers

SUNRISE, Fla. — There are still 11 more games on this season-opening road trip for the Islanders to tighten their defensive play. Because 11 goals allowed over two losses, all with an ill-supported Ilya Sorokin in net as the Islanders wait for Semyon Varlamov to fully recover from his unspecified soreness, is not acceptable.
NHL
FanSided

Flyers burned by shorthanded goal as Panthers remain unbeaten

The Flyers came into tonight’s game with a 2-0-1 record. The Florida Panthers were 4-0-0. Someone was going to have their first regulation loss and it ended up being the home team. A shorthanded goal in the third period burned Philadelphia as the Panthers continued their hot streak. It was...
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
CBS Sports

Panthers' Aaron Ekblad: Blasts third goal of year

Ekblad scored a power-play goal on three shots Monday in a 5-3 win over Arizona. Ekblad hammered a point shot through traffic to give the Panthers a 3-1 lead midway through the second period. It was the third goal of the season for Ekblad and gave him points in five of his first six games. He's also tied for second among NHL defensemen with a plus-8 rating.
NHL
CBS Sports

Panthers' Eetu Luostarinen: Goals in consecutive games

Luostarinen scored a goal in Friday's 3-2 overtime win over the Red Wings. Luostarinen has scored his two goals this season in the last two games. The Finn began the year with an undisclosed injury, and that likely played a role in his slow start. He's slotting in as the Panthers' third-line center, and the team's deep offense could lead to him earning some solid secondary scoring this year, although it's unclear if that'll be enough to interest fantasy managers.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonathan Huberdeau
Person
Aaron Ekblad
CBS Miami

Former NHL Player Kyle Beach Says He Was Raped, Claims Joel Quenneville Did Nothing

SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – A former National Hockey League player who says he was raped by a coach has come forward publicly and is making accusations against Panthers head coach Joel Quenneville. Former Blackhawks player Kyle Beach says Quenneville knew the coach raped him and did nothing about it. When Quenneville coached the Blackhawks to a Stanley Cup title in 2010, an assistant there was accused of raping a 20-year-old player. Wednesday evening, Beach came forward publicly for the first time. he said he was scared, alone and felt sick to his stomach seeing the man who allegedly raped him parading with the Stanley Cup. He also said team leadership knew what was happening. He went on to say that Quenneville put winning above the investigation into the sexual assault. A new report questions whether Quenneville was part of a culture that looked the other way. Quenneville is due to meet with the NHL commissioner on Thursday.
SUNRISE, FL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Ole Miss getting called out for blatantly faking injury

The Ole Miss defense has developed a reputation this year for faking injuries to slow down opposing offenses. That certainly seemed to be in play again on Saturday night against Auburn. As you can see below, Ole Miss defender KD Hill suffered a gruesome injury against the Tigers. … Just...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Blackhawks submit a request to remove Brad Aldrich’s name from the Stanley Cup

The Chicago Blackhawks have asked the Hockey Hall of Fame to remove Brad Aldrich’s name from the Stanley Cup, according to a report. ESPN’s Emily Kaplan tweeted Friday that Blackhawks Chairman Rocky Wirtz made the request in a letter to Hockey Hall of Fame Chairman Lanny McDonald. Wirtz’s letter the latest effort by the Blackhawks to rectify the team’s actions in 2010. An independent report by ...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Panthers
CBS Sports

Blues' Jordan Kyrou: Dishes pair of assists

Kyrou produced two assists and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Avalanche. The winger set up the Blues' first two goals, scored by Justin Faulk and Brayden Schenn. Kyrou opened the year in a second-line role, although his 13:59 of ice time didn't match that assignment. The 23-year-old broke out with 35 points in 55 contests last year, and he'll be looking to replicate that solid pace even if his shooting percentage comes down from the 14.3 percent mark he posted in 2020-21. While he's likely to be a reliable scorer, he's amassed just 17 hits and 24 PIM across three seasons, so he won't add any toughness.
NHL
discoverestevan.com

Bears Battle Mintos in Pair of One-Goal Games

The Estevan Bears were host to Prince Albert for a pair of games at Affinity Place on the weekend, but only came away with one of four possible points despite taking two-goal leads against a tough Mintos squad. The Bears jumped to a 2-0 lead in the third period on...
HOCKEY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Kings' Anze Kopitar: Goal and assist in loss

Kopitar scored a goal on three shots, dished a power-play assist and added a pair of hits in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Wild. Kopitar set up Viktor Arvidsson for the opening tally at 5:23 of the second period. The Wild scored three times before Kopitar's third-period tally pulled the Kings back within a goal. It looks like the Slovenian center is set for a big season -- he's already produced four goals and three helpers, along with 10 shots on net, in two contests. He'll look to keep the hot streak rolling as the Kings begin a road trip Tuesday in Nashville.
NHL
CBS Sports

Panthers' Spencer Knight: In goal Tuesday

Knight will get the starting nod on the road versus the Lightning on Tuesday, David Dwork of Local 10 Miami reports. Knight will make his season debut for the Panthers after watching Sergei Bobrovsky start the first two games of the year. While Bobrovsky should still be considered the No. 1 for Florida, Knight will see more opportunities than just back-to-backs and could even play his way into an even split role.
NHL
CBS Sports

Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Supplies pair of assists

Gaudreau recorded two helpers and five shots on goal in Monday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Ducks. Gaudreau had a hand in both of the Flames' goals, setting up Blake Coleman on a first-period breakaway and Elias Lindholm for a second-period tally. The 28-year-old Gaudreau is poised to work frequently with Lindholm and Matthew Tkachuk as the Flames' top-line trio to begin the year. Gaudreau put up 49 points in 56 outings last year -- a similar pace in 2021-22 would land him around 70 points in a full 82-game season.
NHL
CBS Sports

Ducks' Isac Lundestrom: Registers pair of assists

Lundestrom posted two assists and a plus-3 rating in Tuesday's 6-5 loss to the Oilers. After going quiet in the previous two games, Lundestrom made some noise in setting up Sam Steel's two goals Tuesday. The 21-year-old Lundestrom has looked solid centering the third line this season, racking up four helpers, a plus-5 rating and four shots on goal in four contests. He won't add much physicality, but the first-round pick from 2018 could still score his way onto some fantasy rosters in deeper formats.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy