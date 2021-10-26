Panthers' Sam Bennett: Assists on pair of goals

Kyrou produced two assists and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Avalanche. The winger set up the Blues' first two goals, scored by Justin Faulk and Brayden Schenn. Kyrou opened the year in a second-line role, although his 13:59 of ice time didn't match that assignment. The 23-year-old broke out with 35 points in 55 contests last year, and he'll be looking to replicate that solid pace even if his shooting percentage comes down from the 14.3 percent mark he posted in 2020-21. While he's likely to be a reliable scorer, he's amassed just 17 hits and 24 PIM across three seasons, so he won't add any toughness.
