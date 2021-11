This fall’s Schemel Forum at The University of Scranton will include two thought-provoking Collaborative Programs slated for November. On Thursday, Nov. 4, Steven Scheinman, M.D., president and dean of Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine and executive vice president and chief academic officer at Geisinger, will present “This Community’s Medical College: How Advances in Pedagogy and Technology, and the Pandemic, Have Shaped Medical Education in the 21st century.” The program will take place in a virtual format. Admission is $10. A link will be emailed to those who would like to attend remotely.

