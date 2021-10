Bitcoin (BTC/USD) and Ethereum (ETH/USD) Prices, Charts, and Analysis. Bitcoin (BTC) readying for another move higher. Ethereum (ETH) prints a new record. Bitcoin is slowly pulling back the early week sell-off and is back in the multi-week bullish channel that has defined BTC price action over the past months. The early-May double high print has also acted as a brake to any recent downside move, and if BTC can keep above the 20-day simple average then a renewed test of the all-time high at $66,987 is back on the cards. In the shortterm, a break above yesterday’s $62,460 high would end a series of lower highs and give a move higher more technical credibility. Extra care needs to be taken going into the end of today’s session with month-end option expiries taking place.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO