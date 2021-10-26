Seminole football player overcomes adversity, earns full-ride scholarship

West Virginia’s Sean Mahone is one of 13 finalists for the 2021 William V. Campbell Trophy, college football’s premier scholar-athlete award. He was selected from a semifinalist list of 176 across all NCAA divisions and the NAIA. Mahone is a CoSIDA Academic All-America selection, and a four-time Academic All-Big 12 pick to go along with spots on the Big 12 Commissioner’s Honor Roll and WVU’s Garrett Ford Academic Honor Roll. In 2020, he was also a NFF Scholar-Athlete Semifinalist. He already holds two degrees from WVU, a bachelor’s in management information systems and a master’s in business administration.

