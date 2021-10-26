CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Seminole football player overcomes adversity, earns full-ride scholarship

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarlier this year, Donta Whack's life was turned...

The Spun

Watch: 3 Players Ejected After Wild TCU-Kansas State Brawl

During Saturday’s matchup between TCU and Kansas State, a bench-clearing brawl broke out in front of the Horned Frogs sideline. On a short carry by Skylar Thompson, the Wildcats quarterback was laid out by TCU safety Josh Foster as he ran out of bounds. Thompson’s Kansas State teammates came to his aid, resulting in some unpleasantries between the opposing programs.
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

Who is the female college football referee working Ohio State-Penn State game?

Amanda Sauer is the female college football referee that is working the Big Ten game between the Penn State Nittany Lions and the Ohio State Buckeyes. The female college football referee working the Big Ten game between the Penn State Nittany Lions and the Ohio State Buckeyes is Amanda Sauer.
NFL
#Hit And Run#Police#American Football
KTSM

UTEP football’s Jacob Cowing earns second honorable mention on Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Player of the Week list

TYLER, Texas (KTSM) – UTEP football’s wide receiver, Jacob Cowing, was named to the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Honorable Mention list for Player of the Week for the second time this season. Cowing racked up 166 yards receiving on career-high nine receptions (18.4 avg.) during UTEP’s 19-3 victory over Lousiana Tech University on Saturday […]
TYLER, TX
gustavus.edu

Abegglen, Konde Earn MIAC Football Player of the Week Honors

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. – Gustavus football players Andrew Abegglen (Jr., Mound) and Rohee Konde (So., Hopkins) have been selected MIAC Football Players of the Week. Abegglen earns his third MIAC Special Teams Player of the Week honor, while Konde is the MIAC Offensive Player of the Week. Konde posted career highs...
SAINT PETER, MN
Football
Sports
nicholsonstudentmedia.com

‘Double Boom’: UCF Football receives commits from Seminole twins

UCF Football landed verbal commits from Seminole High School twin defensive backs Ja’Cari and Demari Henderson Monday. The commits come after the Knights had six sacks and three interceptions on defense against the University of Memphis Tigers Friday, according to UCF Athletics. The twin brothers from Sanford, Florida, previously visited...
SEMINOLE, FL
bluegoldnews.com

WVU’s Sean Mahone Earns Postgrad Scholarship as Campbell Finalist

West Virginia’s Sean Mahone is one of 13 finalists for the 2021 William V. Campbell Trophy, college football’s premier scholar-athlete award. He was selected from a semifinalist list of 176 across all NCAA divisions and the NAIA. Mahone is a CoSIDA Academic All-America selection, and a four-time Academic All-Big 12 pick to go along with spots on the Big 12 Commissioner’s Honor Roll and WVU’s Garrett Ford Academic Honor Roll. In 2020, he was also a NFF Scholar-Athlete Semifinalist. He already holds two degrees from WVU, a bachelor’s in management information systems and a master’s in business administration.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Palm Beach Interactive

3 takeaways from Seminole Ridge vs. Dwyer high school football

LOXAHATCHEE – Four takeaways propelled Seminole Ridge football to finish its season undefeated at home in a 31-21 win over Dwyer on Friday night. Hawks quarterback Will Rimes, who played with a non-COVID illness according to head coach Rick Casko, put the game away after a 50-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter to give the Hawks a 24-14 lead.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL

Community Policy