Jacqueline James has dreamed of driving a big rig ever since she was a girl. At 52, the Orlando resident is training to break into an industry long dominated by men. Her goal is to own and operate her own long-haul truck. The Florida Trucking Association says thousands of trucking jobs need to be filled in the Sunshine State, and a nationwide driver shortage is contributing to supply-chain ...

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO