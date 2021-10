Today’s October 19th which means that the online and in-store pre-orders for the highly anticipated Xbox Series X Mini Fridge are about to begin. Target is the official retailer for the cool collectible in the US and will be taking orders today both in physical stores and on the official Target website. A product page for the Xbox Series X Mini Fridge isn’t up on the Target website yet but it should appear on this page once it’s live.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO