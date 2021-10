INDIAN TRAIL, N.C. — An Indian Trail hairstylist is on a mission to boost confidence for women who lost their hair to cancer. Chondra Wilson, the owner of Lux Glamorous Wigs and Company, meets with clients and then makes custom wigs for women experiencing hair loss. Since the pandemic, Wilson has sold dozens of her custom wigs, which are designed to look exactly like the hair women had before they lost it.

