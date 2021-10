LAFAYETTE — Even the homecoming king scored a touchdown. With less than a minute to go in Saturday’s homecoming game against Texas State, the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns had the ball at the three-yard line and were facing a fourth and two. The ball was snapped and backup quarterback Chandler Fields handed it off to TJ Wisham, the former walkon turned scholarship special teams standout. Wisham, who was crowned homecoming king this week, powered his way into the end zone for the three-yard touchdown.

FOOTBALL ・ 5 HOURS AGO