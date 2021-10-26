Land Bank Authority

Oceana County continues our response to an IT incident that temporarily disrupted access to some information technology equipment and services. We are pleased to report that, following our business continuity plan, we have remediated the incident and restored critical servers and applications from data backups. As a result, by Monday, November 1, we anticipate resuming primary IT operations and citizen services across departments including Administration, Treasurer, and the Clerk’s office. The Register of Deeds Office will follow shortly thereafter. In addition, we have successfully transitioned to a new Microsoft Office 365 email system operating securely offsite in the cloud. That email system has been activated for all County employees and we are completing steps to provide full functionality.

